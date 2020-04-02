City Museum offers virtual lunchtime tour of 'The Bug Room'

Got a lunch appetite for something a little different?

City Museum is hosting a Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Friday in the museum’s Bug Room. Collector and building manager George Diehl will be joined by operations manager CJ “Ceej” Couch, who will show you around and tell you the hows and whys of this taxidermy menagerie of bugs, butterflies, and other no-longer-crawly-yet-fascinating creatures.

Programming and events coordinator Nancy Celedon Ortega will also join.

The “Friday Lunch Special” is just one of a full lineup of Facebook Live shows City Museum has offered since it closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out a full schedule here.

For more virtual offerings from local museums, see our story below.

