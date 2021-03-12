City Museum to reopen rooftop Monday, returns to seven days a week hours

Things feel closer to normal at City Museum downtown, as the attraction returns to extended hours of seven days a week and opens its rooftop Monday, they announced Friday.

A Bubble Dance Party will take place on the rooftop from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 20, complete with music, a wheel kids can spin for prizes, and, because it’s City Museum, an astronaut.

COVID-19 protocols mean up to 120 guests at a time can go to the rooftop in timed sessions. The rooftop is home to slides, a cafe, a dangling school bus, a Big Eli observation wheel, and a giant praying mantis, among other creatures.

Circus Harmony performers also return, and will roam the museum on Saturdays and Sundays to entertain guests. Art City will set up an indoor, open-air project station for arts and crafts. This is the first time the performers and Art City have returned physically to the museum since last year’s shutdown. It has been operating on reduced hours because of the pandemic and the slower winter season.

City Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays March 20, March 27 and April 3, the museum and rooftop will stay open until 9 p.m. marking the first rooftop evening sessions in more than a year.