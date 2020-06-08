You are the owner of this article.
City Museum will reopen June 17
City Museum will reopen June 17

City Museum sold to Oklahoma-based theme park company

Ezra Silverman, 11, of University City, explores Monstrosity, the outdoor playground at the  Museum. 2019 photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

​The 10-story slide will soon be open again.

So will the indoor cave, the world's largest underwear, the brightly painted spindles and, of course, the puking pig.

The City Museum is reopening on June 17, after being closed due to the coronavirus. Some things will be different, though, at least at first.

Only 400 guests will be allowed in the building at a time, in each of two three-hour sessions (when visitors buy tickets, they will have to specify which three-hour session they want to attend). Social distancing will be supervised anywhere there is a line, and climbing attractions will be one-way.

Visitors over the age of 9 will be required to wear masks (if needed, they will be sold at the museum); those who cannot wear a mask will be permitted to wear face shields. Hand sanitizer will be available for free throughout the building.

The rooftop attractions will not be open yet, and neither will certain other exhibits and galleries. Others will operate on a limited schedule.

The entire museum will be cleaned before, during and after each session. The Clean Team will be dressed in uniforms the museum promises will be "blindingly obvious."

For the time being, the museum will be open for the three-hour sessions every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Because of the limited space, advance tickets are strongly recommended. Reservations may be made for June 17 through June 28 at citymuseum.com.

