We welcome you to take a tour of the Comic of The Future, brought to you by Rhymes With Orange, King Features, and Mental Canvas.
Mental Canvas’ technology allows for the creation of an interactive comic, one where you are able to pinch, zoom, and click your way through a whimsical art gallery that comes straight from the mind and pen of Rhymes With Orange artist Rina Piccolo.
With the move from print to digital formats, comics have largely remained the same as their printed counterparts. Mental Canvas expands the storytelling capabilities available in classical print media in a way that makes comics more engaging, more entertaining, more fun. Viewers can interact with comics in a way that is only possible in a digital medium.
Feel free to share your feedback in comics below, we'll pass them along to King Features, Mental Canvas and Rina Piccolo.
Tip: If you are viewing on your phone, you might have the best experience in landscape mode.
