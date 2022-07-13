Corpse flower at MOBOT still blooming, and stinking, for visitors Wednesday

The corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Garden started blooming Tuesday, and the garden is open for regular admission until 5 p.m. Wednesday if visitors would like to to to the Climatron to get a glimpse — and a smell.

Visitors should act fast, because the bloom time often lasts about 24 hours. The smell, which mimics rotting flesh, is supposed to attract pollinators like flies.

Admission is free for St. Louis City and St. Louis County residents before noon Wednesday. Wednesday night, the Climatron is open until 7 p.m. for people attending the Whitaker music festival. Reservations are required for the festival, but admission is free.

The corpse flower is technically known as an Amorphophallus titanum, commonly known as a titan arum. It’s very familiar name is Luna, and it is the twelfth Amorphophallus titanum bloom at the Garden since 2012.

Luna is 60 1/2 inches tall and weighs 31 1/2 pounds. On Monday, the garden announced that Luna’s growth had slowed down, a sign that the bloom time was approaching.