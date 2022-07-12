Corpse flower is in bloom at MoBot, and you can see and smell it until midnight

The corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Garden is blooming, and the garden will open its doors from 7 p.m. Tuesday until midnight for a free chance to for visitors to go to the Climatron and get a glimpse–and a smell.

The bloom time often lasts about 24 hours–and the smell, which mimics rotting flesh, is supposed to attract pollinators like flies.

The corpse flower is technically known as an Amorphophallus titanum, commonly known as a titan arum. Its very familiar name is Luna, and it is the twelfth Amorphophallus titanum bloom at the Garden since 2012.

Luna is 60 1/2 inches tall and weighs 31 1/2 pounds. On Monday, the garden announced that Luna’s growth had slowed down, a sign that the bloom time was approaching.