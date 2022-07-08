Corpse flower set to make a stink at Missouri Botanical Garden

Get ready, set and hold your noses: a corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Garden is expected to bloom in the next couple of weeks.

This plant, named Luna, is located inside the garden’s Climatron. Luna is a titan arum, or “corpse flower.”

When corpse flowers bloom, an intense, foul odor emits from its tall spike of small flowers. The colors and smell are supposed to attract pollinators like flies, and the bloom often lasts about 24 hours.

The last time a corpse flower bloomed publicly at the garden was in August.

Luna came to the garden six years ago as a seedling and is a cross between a plant from Chicago named Alice and one from Denver named Stinky.

Viewing of Luna is available with garden admission, and the garden plans to open late on the evening it blooms. Admission is $14 for adults and free for children 12 and under. The garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard.