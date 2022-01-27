Cottleville's Shamrock Parade canceled due to vendor expenses, but the run will go on

Cottleville’s Shamrock Parade, which was supposed to be held March 12, has been canceled because of increases in vendor costs to host it, organizers announced this week.

Cottleville Firefighters Outreach, the group that organizes the parade, said on its Facebook page that the cancellation is not related to Covid, but rather increases in expenses needed to host it, such as portable restroom and barrier rentals. Many vendors have doubled costs, they said.

“The revenue that the parade generates is unable to support the current costs,” they said.

The Shamrock Run will still go on on the 12th, they announced. Funds from that event will go towards the firefighter’s outreach efforts, such as providing coats to kids and free smoke detectors to others.

The parade has been canceled the last couple years because of the pandemic.

Florissant will host an inaugural parade, 5K and festival on March 13. The run will start at 9 a.m. in Old Town Florissant, followed by a parade at 12 p.m. and a festival at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Florissant. For more information, visit www.florissantstpatricksparade.com.

