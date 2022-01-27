 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cottleville's Shamrock Parade canceled due to vendor expenses, but the run will go on

Shamrock Parade in Cottleville

Melina Karavousahos, top, and Kim Brueck with the Baue Funeral Home float apply a leprechaun cling to a truck on Saturday, March 16, 2019 before the start of the Shamrock Parade in Cottleville. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Cottleville’s Shamrock Parade, which was supposed to be held March 12, has been canceled because of increases in vendor costs to host it, organizers announced this week.

Cottleville Firefighters Outreach, the group that organizes the parade, said on its Facebook page that the cancellation is not related to Covid, but rather increases in expenses needed to host it, such as portable restroom and barrier rentals. Many vendors have doubled costs, they said.

“The revenue that the parade generates is unable to support the current costs,” they said.

The Shamrock Run will still go on on the 12th, they announced. Funds from that event will go towards the firefighter’s outreach efforts, such as providing coats to kids and free smoke detectors to others.

People are also reading…

The parade has been canceled the last couple years because of the pandemic.

Florissant will host an inaugural parade, 5K and festival on March 13. The run will start at 9 a.m. in Old Town Florissant, followed by a parade at 12 p.m. and a festival at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Florissant. For more information, visit www.florissantstpatricksparade.com.

The downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to return this year on March 12, as well as the parade in Belleville. Also returning this year in Dogtown is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, to be held on March 17.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John Stamos looks back at last time seeing friend Bob Saget: “He Was at Peace Somehow”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News