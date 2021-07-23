 Skip to main content
Dance St. Louis announces 2021-22 season
Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet's Victoria Jaiani and Fabrice Calmels, former lead dancer of the Joffrey Ballet, in Age Of Innocence. Photo by Herbert Migdoll

Dance St. Louis has announced its 2021-2022 festival, which will include new editions of its popular "An Evening of Ballet Stars" series and Spring to Dance Festival.

The schedule:

Nov. 6: "An Evening of Ballet Stars 3." The program is scheduled to include dancers from companies including the Joffrey Ballet, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Miami City Ballet.

Feb. 5: Tango Argentina. Dancers and musicians will explore the uniquely rhythmic world of tango.

April 16: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. This dance ensemble is noted for putting a humorous spin on the art form.

May 27-29: Spring to Dance Festival. The annual event featuring dozens of top dance companies returns to the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center.

All performances are at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Season subscriptions are available in 2-, 3- and 4-show packages. For more information: dancestlouis.org.

