Dance St. Louis announces 2022-2023 season

Giordano Dance Chicago

Giordano Dance Chicago. Photo by Gorman Cook

Dance St. Louis has announced its 2022-2023 season, which will showcase acclaimed dance companies and the annual Spring to Dance Festival.

The schedule:

Nov. 5: Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Dance fans who won't want to miss this ensemble co-founded by Ailey alumni Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson.

Feb. 25: Giordano Dance Chicago. Jazz dance, which combines African and European dance styles, is spotlighted in this Windy City company's repertoire.

March 25: Dorrance Dance. The company is led by artistic director, choreographer and tap dancer Michelle Dorrance, who was awarded a MacArthur "genius" grant in 2015.

May 26-27: Spring to Dance Festival. The annual event featuring dozens of top dance companies returns to the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center.

All performances are at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Season subscriptions are available in 2-, 3- and 4-show packages. Single tickets go on sale August 26. For more information: dancestlouis.org.

