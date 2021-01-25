Dance the Vote to receive award

Dance the Vote is one of four recipients of the IDEA Award bestowed by the Arts and Culture Accessibility Cooperative. The award recognizes institutions and individuals for their commitment to "inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility" in the Greater St. Louis area.

Founded by theater artist and social activist Joan Lipkin and co-produced by Ashley L. Tate, Dance the Vote promotes voter advocacy and registration through performance, video, graphics and other arts-related activities.

In a statement, Lipkin said that "anything that continues to bring more awareness of the importance of accessibility benefits our entire community, as one in four Americans will experience disability whether temporary or ongoing in their lifetime."

Also receiving IDEA awards are the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis and Jenna McNeal, lead visitor engagement supervisor at the Missouri History Museum.

The Arts and Culture Accessibility Cooperative (ACAC) is a program of the nonprofit organization MindsEye. The awards will be presented via Zoom at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information: mindseyeradio.org/events/.

