21 years ago: The Parkmoor became a no-more.

But some nagging questions do linger: Where exactly does the line get drawn between clever daring and "what in the hell were they thinking"? Between excellence and excessive? Between incomparable and incompetence? Sometimes that line blurs, sometimes it shifts over time. Remember, revisionism is the last refuge of every critical scoundrel.

The above questions recently ran through my mind after I bumped into a fellow critic. He wanted to know when I was going to write about the Fountain Place building that is set to rise over Clayton's skyline. To him, the 30-story condominium high-rise is an abomination, its mix of styles and materials a mishmash of bad decisions.

I didn't know what to say then -- and frankly, I still don't. One could argue that the building can't quite decide if it wants to be modern or retro, sleek or ornamental, that its corner turrets give the facade the look of a NASA space shuttle set for liftoff, that the top of the building appears to be a resting ground for a displaced Ladue manse.

One could argue all of those things, and he or she might be correct. But one could make similar disclaimers concerning the Parkmoor or the Civil Courts Building. At what point do a grab bag of influences and odd decisions become, to use Cynthia Weese's phrase: "an interesting composite of architectural elements?"