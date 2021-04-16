 Skip to main content
41 • 'Oh my goodness, I can't even believe it's been a year'
41 • 'Oh my goodness, I can't even believe it's been a year'

La Tejana Taqueria

Tony and Brenda Garcia, owners of La Tejana Taqueria in Bridgeton

 Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Calling La Tejana Taqueria a restaurant is like calling Forest Park a park. Technically true, but it glosses over a few vital details.

From a small Bridgeton shopping plaza, Brenda and Antonio Garcia offer a hub for St. Louis’ Hispanic community, including a restaurant and liquor store, a grocery and butcher shop, and a tax agency.

During the pandemic, as restaurants and hotels laid off workers, the Garcias heard from many of their customers, Brenda says. A good percentage of those customers are living in the country without legal permission.

“So there really wasn’t any relief for them at all, as far as unemployment or resources,” she says. “That was really difficult to deal with — to have to tell them there just wasn’t anything available for them at all. It was heartbreaking.”

La Tejana Taqueria

Tacos at La Tejana Taqueria in Bridgeton

(One qualification, Garcia notes: Children born in the United States did qualify for food-assistance benefits.)

As for the Garcias’ businesses, Brenda says: “We are so blessed with our customers, because they came out and they supported us. I mean, I didn’t have to let go of my employees. I cut hours. But the Hispanic community and the surrounding communities were great in supporting us throughout the whole pandemic.”

Brenda has even come to like the pandemic-shortened hours. She says she would tell her husband: “This is perfect. We close at 8, we all can go home to our families, there’s less stress, and our employees are happy.”

Whether those shortened hours continue is up for debate.

“Tony’s all about customer service,” Brenda says. “He’s like, ‘Yes, but if two customers come in (late), and we can service them, that’s customer service.”

All things considered, though, and especially after enduring St. Louis County’s indoor-dining shutdown at the end of 2020, she says, “We’re just blessed. That’s the only (way) I can describe it.”

Where La Tejana Taqueria, 3149 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Bridgeton • More info 314-291-8500; latejanastl.com

