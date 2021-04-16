41 • 'Oh my goodness, I can't even believe it's been a year'

Calling La Tejana Taqueria a restaurant is like calling Forest Park a park. Technically true, but it glosses over a few vital details.

From a small Bridgeton shopping plaza, Brenda and Antonio Garcia offer a hub for St. Louis’ Hispanic community, including a restaurant and liquor store, a grocery and butcher shop, and a tax agency.

During the pandemic, as restaurants and hotels laid off workers, the Garcias heard from many of their customers, Brenda says. A good percentage of those customers are living in the country without legal permission.

“So there really wasn’t any relief for them at all, as far as unemployment or resources,” she says. “That was really difficult to deal with — to have to tell them there just wasn’t anything available for them at all. It was heartbreaking.”

(One qualification, Garcia notes: Children born in the United States did qualify for food-assistance benefits.)

As for the Garcias’ businesses, Brenda says: “We are so blessed with our customers, because they came out and they supported us. I mean, I didn’t have to let go of my employees. I cut hours. But the Hispanic community and the surrounding communities were great in supporting us throughout the whole pandemic.”