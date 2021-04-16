 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
95 • Sweet! Local options abound for honey
0 comments

95 • Sweet! Local options abound for honey

From the The STL 100: What we love, what we miss, what we will eat again series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
honey 2

Millis Meadows' assortment of bee-related goods includes different varieties and types of honey, along with products made from beeswax.

Given all the buzz about buying local, honey fans will be happy to know there are plenty of hometown hives to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Check out any farmers market or locally focused storefront or website, and you are sure to find plenty of honey and creamed honey (basically crystallized pure honey). Some producers are even taking it up a notch with flavored varieties (strawberry, raspberry, even chocolate creamed honey).

These days, backyard beekeeping is booming, and it’s not just since the pandemic left us cooped up at our homes.

“I think people are more interested in what comes from their community and what has been grown nearby and what has been produced nearby,” says Elsa Stuart, a veterinarian who, along with her husband, fellow veterinarian Tom Millis, launched Millis Meadows last fall from their Kirkwood-area home.

Like many people, they started their apiary as an environmentally friendly hobby. Several years ago, they began building up their nearly 2-acre property with native flowers and plants. Beekeeping was a natural progression, as were the plentiful byproducts — honey, along with beeswax, which they use to make soaps, salves and balms.

Being able to buy straight from — and talk to — the beekeeper can give you a better sense of exactly what you are getting, and it allows you to ask some key questions, Stuart says.

Is it pure honey? (Some commercially sold varieties may include corn syrup or other fillers.) Has it been pasteurized? (The heating process lengthens the shelf life but can reduce some of the natural benefits.)

Millis Meadows’ honey and other products are available online, but Millis and Stuart also will debut their products this spring at Boulevard Farmers Market in Richmond Heights on the first Sunday of every month.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grant's Farm set to reopen late spring

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

31 • Tower Grove Farmers' Market offers delivery during pandemic — with no end in sight
Restaurants

31 • Tower Grove Farmers' Market offers delivery during pandemic — with no end in sight

If Instacart and a community grocery store had a baby, it would be Tower Grove Farmers’ Market Delivers. At least, that’s what director of operations Dee Ryan thinks.

“We’re giving all these local vendors and farmers that are already at the market an opportunity to have their items delivered to people who have been really careful during COVID times,” Ryan says. “And what we found is people love this service.”

Last year, the pandemic forced farmers markets to get creative, enacting mask requirements and one-way foot traffic. Tower Grove Farmers’ Market did that — and took it a step further, teaming with Eat Here STL owners Preston and Megan Walker to deliver produce boxes.

A year later, there’s no end in sight. ...

Continue reading

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports