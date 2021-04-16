95 • Sweet! Local options abound for honey

Given all the buzz about buying local, honey fans will be happy to know there are plenty of hometown hives to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Check out any farmers market or locally focused storefront or website, and you are sure to find plenty of honey and creamed honey (basically crystallized pure honey). Some producers are even taking it up a notch with flavored varieties (strawberry, raspberry, even chocolate creamed honey).
These days, backyard beekeeping is booming, and it’s not just since the pandemic left us cooped up at our homes.
“I think people are more interested in what comes from their community and what has been grown nearby and what has been produced nearby,” says Elsa Stuart, a veterinarian who, along with her husband, fellow veterinarian Tom Millis, launched Millis Meadows last fall from their Kirkwood-area home.
Like many people, they started their apiary as an environmentally friendly hobby. Several years ago, they began building up their nearly 2-acre property with native flowers and plants. Beekeeping was a natural progression, as were the plentiful byproducts — honey, along with beeswax, which they use to make soaps, salves and balms.
Being able to buy straight from — and talk to — the beekeeper can give you a better sense of exactly what you are getting, and it allows you to ask some key questions, Stuart says.
Is it pure honey? (Some commercially sold varieties may include corn syrup or other fillers.) Has it been pasteurized? (The heating process lengthens the shelf life but can reduce some of the natural benefits.)
Millis Meadows’ honey and other products are available online, but Millis and Stuart also will debut their products this spring at Boulevard Farmers Market in Richmond Heights on the first Sunday of every month.
