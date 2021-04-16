95 • Sweet! Local options abound for honey

If Instacart and a community grocery store had a baby, it would be Tower Grove Farmers’ Market Delivers. At least, that’s what director of operations Dee Ryan thinks.

“We’re giving all these local vendors and farmers that are already at the market an opportunity to have their items delivered to people who have been really careful during COVID times,” Ryan says. “And what we found is people love this service.”

Last year, the pandemic forced farmers markets to get creative, enacting mask requirements and one-way foot traffic. Tower Grove Farmers’ Market did that — and took it a step further, teaming with Eat Here STL owners Preston and Megan Walker to deliver produce boxes.

A year later, there’s no end in sight. ...

Continue reading