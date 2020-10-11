Broadway Oyster Bar reopening Oct. 12

Update: Broadway Oyster Bar reopens for regular business on Oct. 12. It's been closed after a service staff employee tested positive for COVID-19. The business has been sanitized and disinfected by CLEAN.

Previous post: Broadway Oyster Bar has temporarily closed again because of COVID-19. A statement on the restaurant and concert venue's website says it's closed after a member of its service staff tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was asymptomatic and practiced social distancing measures.

The restaurant believes the opportunity for transmission is low. Testing is being done for staff now.

The targeted reopening date is to be determined.

