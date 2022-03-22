Café Natasha on South Grand will close after 39 years

You only have until the end of April to enjoy the gourmeh sabzie, the fessenjune chicken stew or especially the lentil soup at Café Natasha again.

The popular Persian restaurant on the South Grand corridor is closing after 39 years in one form or another and in one location or another. Owner Hamishe Bahrami is retiring.

"I'm old," said Bahrami, who will turn 74 the day after the restaurant closes. "In the last chapter of my life, I want to enjoy my life. I don’t want to be in the kitchen anymore. The last two years have been especially hard, with COVID. I’ve had enough."

The Gin Room, the adjacent bar run by Bahrami’s daughter, Natasha, will remain open. Last year, Natasha Bahrami was inducted into the Gin Hall of Fame; she is the first American to receive the honor.

The Gin Room will be front and center of a new restaurant that the family will open in the same space after a few weeks of kitchen and dining room renovations, Natasha Bahrami said. It will feature contemporary cuisine with a seasonal outlook and will not have a Middle Eastern focus.

"We’ve found the puzzle piece that is a perfect connection with us, a chef partner that will work with us. … It will be a synergy between that and the Gin Room that will allow the Gin Room to grow as well," Natasha Bahrami said.

Hamishe Bahrami and her husband, Behshid, opened the Little Kitchen downtown in 1983, despite having no experience in the restaurant business. Behshid had been laid off, and Natasha, their only child, had been born the year before, according to the restaurant’s website.

In 1993, they moved to the Delmar Loop and opened Café Natasha, named for their daughter, which featured the food of their native Iran. In 2001, they moved to their current location on South Grand.

Behshid Bahrami died in 2016.

Though Hamishe Bahrami is retiring, she isn't really retiring.

"Mom will still be involved; she will be in the front. She will be seating people, giving hugs. She will be the maître d' of all time. She will be doing everything she is meant to do. She won't be stuck in the kitchen anymore," Natasha Bahrami said.

Her mother sees it slightly differently: "I'll be sipping my bourbon and enjoying the guests and sharing good food with them," she said.

The restaurant, at 3200 South Grand Boulevard, will close April 30. It is open 3-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Given the restaurant’s popularity, reservations are highly recommended.

Because demand is likely to exceed availability of reservations, the last few days before closing may be open to anyone who wants to come in for one last meal, served as a buffet.

"Come in, see us, eat food. We can COVID-friendly hug each other. Really see everyone in a joyful manner," Natasha Bahrami said.

