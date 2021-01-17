Clayton sets hearing for restaurants that allowed indoor dining and drinking

CLAYTON — The city of Clayton has set a hearing at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 for two restaurants accused of liquor license violations during recent restrictions on indoor dining in St. Louis County.

City Manager David Gipson said two restaurants, JP Fields and Barcelona, had violated various state and local laws and St. Louis County’s Safe at Home health order by allowing indoor dining and drinking. St. Louis County health officials ordered the two restaurants to close on New Year’s Eve and suspended their permits.

Frank Schmitz, owner of Barcelona, said Tuesday that new, strict rules have been put in place. “However, I don’t contest any evidence the city has put out, and I respect that everyone is doing their best to deal with the situation,” Schmitz said.

James Campbell, owner of JP Fields, said, “We will comply with capacity on new county occupancy standards. We’ve been in Clayton for 25 years and want to continue.”

Some aldermen were critical of both restaurants.