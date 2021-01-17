Clayton sets hearing for restaurants that allowed indoor dining and drinking

CLAYTON — The city of Clayton has set a hearing at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 for two restaurants accused of liquor license violations during recent restrictions on indoor dining in St. Louis County.
City Manager David Gipson said two restaurants, JP Fields and Barcelona, had violated various state and local laws and St. Louis County’s Safe at Home health order by allowing indoor dining and drinking. St. Louis County health officials ordered the two restaurants to close on New Year’s Eve and suspended their permits.
Frank Schmitz, owner of Barcelona, said Tuesday that new, strict rules have been put in place. “However, I don’t contest any evidence the city has put out, and I respect that everyone is doing their best to deal with the situation,” Schmitz said.
James Campbell, owner of JP Fields, said, “We will comply with capacity on new county occupancy standards. We’ve been in Clayton for 25 years and want to continue.”
Some aldermen were critical of both restaurants.
Alderman Bridget McAndrew, whose Ward 3 includes the downtown restaurants, said she was “deeply sympathetic” about the hardships the pandemic has brought for restaurants. “But you two made a calculated decision to operate, flaunting health department programs, such as putting up paper in your windows so no one could see you operating,” she said.
Schmitz said, “We take this very seriously and don’t want to make any excuses, but St. Louis County imposed different rules compared to neighboring county and St. Louis city health departments.”
McAndrew countered, “You are in Clayton, not St. Charles or St. Louis, and you need to operate under health guidelines and rules established by St. Louis County.”
Alderman Dan Sokol, also Ward 3, said actions of the two restaurants “were patently unfair to all other restaurants in town who abided by the law.”