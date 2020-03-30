Eight employees of acclaimed Chesterfield restaurant contract COVID-19
Annie Gunns in Chesterfield

Annie Gunn's restaurant in Chesterfield, seen in a February 2015 photo, is one of the winners of a Wine Spectator Best of Award for Excellence. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

CHESTERFIELD — Eight employees of an acclaimed Chesterfield restaurant have contracted COVID-19, according to the restaurant's owner.

Thom Sehnert, the owner of Annie Gunn's, said on the restaurant's website that none of the employees reported any symptoms to management prior to the restaurant closing March 19 because of the coronavirus outbreak. No workers at the adjacent Smokehouse Market have reported any symptoms, he said. The market temporarily closed March 22.

Staff is working with St. Louis County health authorities to conduct an "extensive professional disinfecting" of the restaurant, Sehnert said.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this virus and the frontline medical professionals caring for those who are at risk," he said. 

A phone message left for Sehnert on Monday was not immediately returned.

Missouri health authorities on Monday reported there were 366 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

