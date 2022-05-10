'Harvest-centric' restaurant to open inside former Cafe Natasha space on South Grand

A new concept is coming to the former Cafe Natasha space on South Grand later this month, with three hospitality industry experts at the helm.

On May 27, Natasha Bahrami, owner of the Gin Room and the daughter of Cafe Natasha co-founder Hamishe Bahrami, will open Salve Osteria alongside Grand Spirits Bottle Co. owner Michael Fricker and local chef Matt Wynn.

The concept, described as “years in the making” in a Tuesday news release, will breathe new life into 3200 South Grand Boulevard, the former home of Cafe Natasha. Salve Osteria will serve a “harvest-centric” menu inspired by the cuisines of Italy, Spain and the Mediterranean. The seasonal, shareable and sustainably sourced menu will feature vegetable dishes, pastas and roasted meats, “substantial in flavor and aesthetics,” the release notes.

Wynn has cooked at some of the most lauded spots around town, including leading the kitchen at James Beard award-winning chef Gerard Craft’s Taste in the Central West End.

“We are so thrilled to have Matt’s talent and passion in our kitchen,” Bahrami said in the release. “Every dish he creates is simply gorgeous, but it’s also accessible. We love the fact that Salve Osteria can be a date-night destination or a place to linger over a meal with friends.”

Bahrami, who grew up in the restaurant industry — in a restaurant named for her, no less — will bring her decades of hospitality experience to Salve. Even before Cafe Natasha opened in 1993, Bahrami was learning the ins and outs of restaurant ownership and entrepreneurship from her parents. Hamishe and her late husband, Behshid, opened their first restaurant, the Little Kitchen, in downtown St. Louis in 1983.

When St. Louis Post-Dispatch food writer Dan Neman spoke to Bahrami last month about Cafe Natasha closing, Bahrami said longtime guests can expect to see Hamishe still greeting guests and serving as “the maître d' of all time.”

“It’s an honor to be cooking in a space with such warmth and history,” Wynn said in the release. “While Salve Osteria is a wholly different concept than Cafe Natasha, it will absolutely maintain the throughline of warmth and hospitality that the Bahrami family created so beautifully.”

With Bahrami and Fricker’s resumes, guests can expect an innovative beverage program at Salve. Bahrami opened the Gin Room inside Cafe Natasha in 2014, and the following year, hosted the first Gin Festival at Cafe Natasha. By 2016, she was hosting Gin Week and Gin Fest, the largest gin festival in the U.S. As of last year, Bahrami is the first and only American to be inducted into the Gin Hall of Fame.

In addition to Fricker’s work at Grand Spirits, he brings a background of cooking and hospitality as well, having worked as executive chef at Cinder House at the Four Seasons St. Louis. At Grand Spirits, Fricker and his team regularly host wine tasting events, inviting the community into the space to learn more about the natural wines sold at the store. At Salve, he plans to focus the bar program around natural wines and cocktails.

“Salve Osteria’s guests will receive the utmost care from team members who are being equally cared for and respected,” Fricker said in the release. “Our menu is elegant, but our atmosphere is warm, welcoming, and full of love for this community.”

In addition to the Gin Room inside Salve, the restaurant will make use of the charming outdoor garden bar familiar to Cafe Natasha diners.

We have reached out to Bahrami, Fricker and Wynn for comment. More as we learn it.

