Ian Froeb discusses the return of restaurant ratings, previews Centene Stadium offerings

Restaurant critic Ian Froeb joins podcast hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley to talk about the return of ratings with his reviews. He also discusses a recent bad review, writing reviews and about some restaurants coming to Centene Stadium when St. Louis City SC begins its first season in the MLS.

