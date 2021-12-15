Ian Froeb’s most memorable stories from 2021: City Foundry’s Food Hall, ‘BBQ Brawl,’ and a restaurant’s pivot

It was a strange year on the restaurant beat, with both a second year of pandemic struggles and, sometimes, a return to almost-normalcy.

Here are my most memorable stories from the past 12 months.

1. Little Fox's year of pivoting is one restaurant's pandemic story — and, in a way, every restaurant's pandemic story. Read the story.

2. With the pandemic icing my usual STL 100, my colleagues and I put together a collection of profiles, notions and more celebrating what we love and have missed about St. Louis food and restaurants. Read the stories.