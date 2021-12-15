 Skip to main content
Ian Froeb’s most memorable stories from 2021: City Foundry’s Food Hall, ‘BBQ Brawl,’ and a restaurant’s pivot
Ian Froeb

It was a strange year on the restaurant beat, with both a second year of pandemic struggles and, sometimes, a return to almost-normalcy.

Here are my most memorable stories from the past 12 months.

1. Little Fox's year of pivoting is one restaurant's pandemic story — and, in a way, every restaurant's pandemic story. Read the story.

2. With the pandemic icing my usual STL 100, my colleagues and I put together a collection of profiles, notions and more celebrating what we love and have missed about St. Louis food and restaurants. Read the stories.

3. After years of anticipation, delays and vendor changes, the ambitious Food Hall at City Foundry finally opened in midtown. Read the story.

4. Spoiler alert: David Sandusky made it all the way to the final episode of Food Network's summerlong "BBQ Brawl" competition. Read the story.

5. Zoë Robinson announced the sale of her three beloved, acclaimed Clayton restaurants, a sea change in St. Louis fine dining. Read the story.

