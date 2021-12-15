Ian Froeb’s most memorable stories from 2021: City Foundry’s Food Hall, ‘BBQ Brawl,’ and a restaurant’s pivot

It was a strange year on the restaurant beat, with both a second year of pandemic struggles and, sometimes, a return to almost-normalcy.
Here are my most memorable stories from the past 12 months.
1. Little Fox's year of pivoting is one restaurant's pandemic story — and, in a way, every restaurant's pandemic story. Read the story.
-
Rather than dwell on year's closures, restaurant critic reflects on possibilities
-
Rooster debuts new downtown location on Washington Avenue
-
Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area
-
Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream to relocate to the Grove
-
Lost year of St. Louis Italian restaurants: Our critic finally checks out 4 prominent 2020 debuts
2. With the pandemic icing my usual STL 100, my colleagues and I put together a collection of profiles, notions and more celebrating what we love and have missed about St. Louis food and restaurants. Read the stories.
3. After years of anticipation, delays and vendor changes, the ambitious Food Hall at City Foundry finally opened in midtown. Read the story.
4. Spoiler alert: David Sandusky made it all the way to the final episode of Food Network's summerlong "BBQ Brawl" competition. Read the story.
5. Zoë Robinson announced the sale of her three beloved, acclaimed Clayton restaurants, a sea change in St. Louis fine dining. Read the story.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.