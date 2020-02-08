'Local Love for Local Chef': Benefit series to support St. Louis restaurateur

Hightlights of the second dinner include local cheeses and sausages as well as pork and chicken courses. The final dinner will be an 8 to 10 plate tasting menu curated by Alex Henry, executive chef at Cleveland-Heath restaurant in Edwardsville.

With 36 available seats at each dinner, Local Chef Kitchen is selling tickets via a link posted on its Facebook page. While Sackett originally planned to host one large dinner at an event space, she found that a series of meals at Local Chef Kitchen would allow for more flexibility in the food and beverage offerings and provide a higher quality experience.

“We can create the food, we can bring in the beer, the wine,” Sackett said. “And it only seats like 30 people. So how intimate will that be? And as a professional, it's much easier to create menus and meals for 35 people at a time than it is for hundreds of people, to do it fast.”