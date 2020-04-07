Maplewood restaurant's stolen pizza trailer recovered in south St. Louis County

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with recovery of trailer
A wood-fired pizza trailer that was stolen sometime Saturday night from a Maplewood restaurant has been recovered.
A St. Louis County police officer found the custom-made trailer parked in the driveway of a home in South County.
Maplewood police are investigating. No one has been arrested.
The trailer belongs to Tapped, at 7278 Manchester Road. The restaurant uses the trailer for events such as Taste of Maplewood.
Maplewood Police Chief Steve Kruse said the trailer was valued at $40,000. After the theft, Maplewood police alerted nearby police departments and distributed a photo of the trailer.
The officer with the St. Louis County Police Department went to the 4600 block of Heidelberg Avenue on Monday night because a home's residential alarm was sounding. The officer saw the trailer parked at the home's driveway and recognized it from the Maplewood notification. The officer ran the vehicle's identification number to confirm it was the missing trailer.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
EARLIER STORY:
“As you can imagine this is the last thing we need after having to temporarily close our doors on March 16,” they tweeted on Sunday.
The pizza restaurant and self-pour bar opened in 2017 and is owned by husband and wife Ryan and Lindsay Reel.
If you have information about the trailer, contact Maplewood police at 314-645-3000.
