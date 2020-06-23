New Nine PBS cooking show features St. Louis' diverse food scene

Food lovers in St. Louis can sample a new culinary adventure in town — for free and from their homes.

Danish American chef Lasse Sorensen will host a new series on Nine PBS, premiering on July 13, which explores the diversity of the St. Louis food scene by following the roots of its cultural influences. In each episode, Sorensen, an immigrant from Denmark, spends time in the kitchens of some of the city’s most celebrated restaurants, learning more about the people behind the food.

“Food is what connects us all together,” he says, “no matter where we come from.”

In the series premiere, Sorensen meets Munsok So, owner of the sushi spot, the Drunken Fish. So, who also opened the Korean fried chicken venture Kimchi Guys, talks about the changes in public awareness of foods like kimchi and his experiences growing up in St. Louis as an immigrant from Korea.

The series is more than just recipes and tempting dishes.

"There is a lot of heart that goes into the food at these places," Sorensen said. His curiosity about kimchi finds him sharing a family dinner in the home of So’s Korean parents.