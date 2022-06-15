Craving more St. Louis food and restaurant news? Sign up for this free delivery

The St. Louis restaurant scene is always evolving — new places to visit, new chefs to meet, new cuisines to try. And now there's a new way to satisfy your craving for it all, with the help of Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb.
Ian's new weekly newsletter, the First Course, serves up everything you need to stay in the know. Every Thursday, he curates a must-read guide to notable openings and closings, behind-the-scenes updates from local kitchens, highlights from recent reviews and more. There's even exclusive content you won't find on STLtoday or in the Post-Dispatch, such as a weekly dish recommendation.
Better yet, there's no delivery free. Just visit stltoday.com/newsletters, and scroll down to the First Course to add it to your subscription preferences.
While you're there, add Entertainment Extra, my daily roundup of arts news, and the Blender, pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson's new music newsletter.