Craving more St. Louis food news? Sign up for this free delivery

Gabe Hartwig Gabe Hartwig is the deputy features editor for the Post-Dispatch's Go! Magazine and STL Life section. Follow Gabe Hartwig Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis restaurant scene is always evolving — new places to visit, new chefs to meet, new cuisines to try. And now there's a new way to satisfy your craving for it all, with the help of Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb.

Ian's new weekly newsletter, the First Course, serves up everything you need to stay in the know. Every Thursday, he curates a must-read guide to notable openings and closings, behind-the-scenes updates from local kitchens, highlights from recent reviews and more. There's even exclusive content you won't find on STLtoday or in the Post-Dispatch, such as a weekly dish recommendation.

Better yet, there's no delivery free. Just visit stltoday.com/newsletters, and scroll down to the First Course to add it to your subscription preferences.

While you're there, add Entertainment Extra, my daily roundup of arts news, and the Blender, pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson's new music newsletter.

The First Course by Ian Froeb Get weekly insight, news and tips on St. Louis' thriving dining scene from Ian Froeb. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.