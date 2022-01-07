For St. Louis-area restaurants, omicron surge brings temporary closures, tough choices

Co-owner David Stavron said the small restaurant could not reopen without its entire team of himself, co-owner Ari Ellis and six employees. The 10-day closure drew on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for individuals and provided enough time for each team member to test negative. Still, Stavron said he is frustrated with the lack of COVID guidance for restaurants during the current, omicron-fueled circumstances.

“We looked online, you know, anywhere we could, but there’s just nothing,” he said. “There’s no direction to provide, and you just feel hung out to dry this time.”

The Shaved Duck this week temporarily closed both its original location in Tower Grove East and its new outpost inside Schnucks in Kirkwood following an employee’s positive COVID test. Another employee tested positive after the restaurant decided to close.

“It’s not best for us financially, but we just felt like it was the right decision for the safety of everyone,” general manager Julia Hartenstine said.

Hartenstine said employees at both locations wore masks even when there was not a mask mandate in St. Louis County, “so it just shows you how highly transmissible this variant is.”