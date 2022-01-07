For St. Louis-area restaurants, omicron surge brings temporary closures, tough choices

Last month, Reine Keis finally welcomed customers back inside SweetArt. The dining room of Keis’ Shaw restaurant and bakery remained closed, but after nearly two years of pandemic caution, Keis felt ready to shift from curbside pickup to takeout.
On Thursday, SweetArt temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
“It hasn’t even been a month, and I have a couple (employees) definitely confirmed positive,” Keis said.
SweetArt’s brush with COVID has been disruptive, though brief. The affected employees are vaccinated and “feeling fine,” the restaurant announced on social media. Keis was able to reopen Friday for limited hours with employees who tested negative.
As the highly transmissible omicron variant is driving a new surge in COVID cases, SweetArt is not alone among St. Louis restaurants. The number of temporary closures and changes to service is still small compared with the pandemic’s March 2020 onset, but echoes of that fraught time resound through local restaurants’ social media.
Morning Glory Diner in Benton Park West closed for 10 days after an employee’s positive COVID test. Announcing its reopening Thursday on Instagram, the restaurant noted the stakes: “There’s no backup money this time, the cavalry isn’t coming and it’s a loss all the way around.”
Co-owner David Stavron said the small restaurant could not reopen without its entire team of himself, co-owner Ari Ellis and six employees. The 10-day closure drew on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for individuals and provided enough time for each team member to test negative. Still, Stavron said he is frustrated with the lack of COVID guidance for restaurants during the current, omicron-fueled circumstances.
“We looked online, you know, anywhere we could, but there’s just nothing,” he said. “There’s no direction to provide, and you just feel hung out to dry this time.”
The Shaved Duck this week temporarily closed both its original location in Tower Grove East and its new outpost inside Schnucks in Kirkwood following an employee’s positive COVID test. Another employee tested positive after the restaurant decided to close.
“It’s not best for us financially, but we just felt like it was the right decision for the safety of everyone,” general manager Julia Hartenstine said.
Hartenstine said employees at both locations wore masks even when there was not a mask mandate in St. Louis County, “so it just shows you how highly transmissible this variant is.”
The Shaved Duck has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support its 19 employees during the temporary closure. As of Friday morning, it had raised more than $2,300.
Avenue in Clayton has also turned to GoFundMe, raising more than $3,600 to date for employees affected by its temporary closure. Avenue announced a few days before Christmas that an employee had tested positive for COVID, causing the restaurant to cancel Christmas Eve dinner and shift New Year’s Eve dinner to curbside pickup.
The restaurant was slated to reopen for dinner on Friday.
Owner Bryan Carr said the lost revenue was significant, but the restaurant had a responsibility to the public and its employees, “so you put things in perspective and just do the right thing.”
For Carr, local and federal government and restaurant-industry experts have provided “an abundance” of information and suggestions for navigating the pandemic.
What’s more, Carr said, hearing complaints about government responses, “I’m thinking, my goodness, it’s hard for me to imagine a restaurateur having a good-faith complaint on anything of any significance.”
No cases, but caution
A few restaurants have taken preemptive action during the omicron surge. Union Loafers in Botanical Heights announced in late December the restaurant would temporarily halt dine-in service.
Sean Netzer said he and co-owner Ted Wilson decided to act when it became apparent how virulent the omicron variant is — and that no authority was going to mandate how restaurants should react. They put two options to an employee vote: let masked customers inside Union Loafers to order and wait for takeout, or only allow customers to pick up orders outside the restaurant.
Employees “overwhelmingly” chose the latter option, Netzer said.
“We would love to welcome people back in our dining room as soon as possible,” he said. “We always have to err on the side of safety. So it’s a tough choice, but I think we’ll be all right.”
Tony’s in Clayton extended its annual New Year’s break, canceling New Year’s Eve dinner in the process. The restaurant will reopen Jan. 11. Owner James Bommarito said he didn’t want to put any employees or customers at risk.
There were no cases among Tony’s employees, but the fine-dining institution was feeling the impact of the omicron surge. The restaurant was fully booked for Christmas Eve dinner, Bommarito said, but by the beginning of service, half of those customers had canceled.
Bommarito said he will continue to follow “common sense” when Tony’s reopens next week: masks, hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing.