Ian Froeb's STL 100: Our critic's 2022 guide to the best restaurants in St. Louis

Tasting notes

• The information in this guide is current as of April 2022, and we will make updates as needed. However, restaurant operations can be inconsistent in the best of times. For the most up-to-date information, contact the restaurant directly.

• Restaurants must have opened in some form by Dec. 31, 2021, to be eligible for inclusion. Restaurants returning from 2020 or an earlier edition of the STL 100 have been revisited, most within two months before publication.

• Pricing information is an estimation based on what an average diner would spend given a restaurant’s format: $ ($20 and under), $$ ($20-$40), $$$ ($40-$60), $$$$ ($60 and up).