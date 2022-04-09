 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Ian Froeb's STL 100: Our critic's 2022 guide to the best restaurants in St. Louis

  • 0
Opening day of the Food Hall at City Foundry STL

Jessie Wong (left) and Clarissa Bowers enjoy a meal Aug. 11, 2021, on opening day of the Food Hall at City Foundry.

 Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Ian Froeb's STL 100 logo 2022
🍽️ Get your tickets now for the Great Taste event April 21

The Post-Dispatch published the sixth annual edition of the STL 100 on March 8, 2020. Two weeks later, I wondered whether there would be a seventh. It hardly mattered at the time.

Two years later, the STL 100 returns not to celebrate the end of the pandemic but to acknowledge the hard work these restaurants — and so many others — have done since then: to pivot, to police mask mandates, to pivot back, to open for the first time or just to open today.

In that spirit, this year’s STL 100 doesn’t feature a separate ranking of the Top 25 restaurants. Each establishment has been returning at its own pace. Each diner, too, from those already splurging on multiple courses in a packed dining room to those who would rather grab takeout or curbside pickup to bring home to their families.

Whoever you are, whatever your comfort level, welcome back. Here are a few places I think you might like.

People are also reading…

Ian Froeb signature

Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch restaurant critic

View the STL 100 indexed by cuisine type
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beyond the Kitchen: Noto Italian Restaurant draws on longtime family legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News