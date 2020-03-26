New cookbook to help local restaurant staffs

Restaurants are like our mothers: They feed us, they clean up after us and they even do the dishes. They are there for us on special occasions and also for a bit of everyday cheer.

But restaurants are hurting in this time of virus, and they need our help.

So our sister publication Feast Magazine is teaming up with cookbook publishers R.J. Hartbeck and Mary von der Heydt of Small Circle Recipes to raise funds for hospitality workers in St. Louis and Kansas City — and at the same time provide cherished recipes to local cooks.

Here's how it works: The publishers and magazine are asking chefs, bartenders, kitchen staff and other restaurant workers to provide their favorite recipes, from appetizers and cocktails to desserts. These recipes, which can be old family favorites or new creations, will be collected and printed in a digital cookbook called Extra Helping.

All proceeds for downloads of the cookbook will go to the Gateway Resilience Fund in St. Louis and Crossroads Community Kitchen in Kansas City, which are helping restaurant and service-industry workers.

The book is now soliciting recipes from restaurant workers through April 10 — industry workers who would like to share their recipes can submit them here. Financial donations to the project can also be made here. Donations may be of any amount, with a suggestion of $25, and every donor will receive an online copy of the cookbook once it is compiled.

