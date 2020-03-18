New fundraiser aims to feed service industry workers in the Grove neighborhood

The Grove neighborhood is banding together to do its part to help Grove service workers in the face of the spreading COVID-19. The just-launched Good for the Grove, described as a service industry release program aims to help feed service industry workers in the neighborhood.
Since the spread, restaurants and bars are among those being hit the hardest as service industry employers find themselves laid off or with reduced hours as businesses either close or scale back to carry-out, window service, delivery and curbside orders only. Dining-in ends in St. Louis by midnight Thursday.
Sean Baltzell, founder and co-owner of Takashima Records in the Grove, said he felt compelled to “set the tone for the neighborhood” after realizing quickly “we were being hit with a tough reality. Nobody knows where this (pandemic) is going and hopefully something will be figured out. But the Grove being a service industry neighborhood, we felt it was our duty to help not only our own employed by us, but as many people as we can.”
He adds it’s needed as he believes the pandemic “will be a tidal wave. We will be hit hard and we’re not prepared for that, so anything to capture funds to go to this non-profit account is beneficial.”
Good for the Grove is set up as a GoFundMe, and donations can be made at goodforthegrove.org. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible. The goal is to raise $25,000.
The plan is to raise funds that will go towards support efforts and preparing daily meals until regular life resumes, and longer if necessary.
Participating restaurants in rotation to provide meals for “qualified service workers” are Takashima Records (4095 Chouteau Ave.), Taco Circus (4940 Southwest Ave.), Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Ave. #5), Grace Meat + Three (4270 Manchester Ave.), Layla (4317 Manchester Ave.), Pie Guy Pizza (4189 Manchester Ave.), Rise Coffee (4176 Manchester Ave.), Seoul Taco (4099 Chouteau Ave.) and Vincent van Doughnut (1072 Tower Grove Ave.)
In addition to Baltzell, Good for the Grove is off and running thanks to Matt Leach and Mike Palermo, also of Takashima Records. They’re in partnership with Stag Beer and Park Central Development, which is the Grove’s merchant group.
The GoFundMe is directly linked to Park Central Development, he stresses. “We felt that was a necessity so the community knew the money was transparent, not something that’s just benefitting my businesses. It’s meant to distribute as seen fit.”
Grove service industry employees must be designated as such by their employers, who were sent information on how to sign up their employees. Employers can also reach out to matt@takashimarecords.com. Employees can be full-time, part-time or employees working for tips.
He says the Grove is the focus of the fundraiser, as opposed to wider reach, because taking it beyond the Grove could become unwieldy.
“All we can do is focus on the immediate strip of the Grove, set the pace, and hope other neighborhoods will follow suit.
Baltzell is heavily invested in the Grove, starting with his opening of Tower Classic Tattoo almost a decade ago, followed by Parlor, Taco Circus and Takashima Records.
Takashima Records and Parlor have closed as as result of COVID-19. Taco Circus is doing curbside service and will continue to as long as it’s allowed to.
“Everyone is shot. But we’re not going to sit around and Netflix.”