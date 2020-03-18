New fundraiser aims to feed service industry workers in the Grove neighborhood

The Grove neighborhood is banding together to do its part to help Grove service workers in the face of the spreading COVID-19. The just-launched Good for the Grove, described as a service industry release program aims to help feed service industry workers in the neighborhood.

Since the spread, restaurants and bars are among those being hit the hardest as service industry employers find themselves laid off or with reduced hours as businesses either close or scale back to carry-out, window service, delivery and curbside orders only. Dining-in ends in St. Louis by midnight Thursday.

Sean Baltzell, founder and co-owner of Takashima Records in the Grove, said he felt compelled to “set the tone for the neighborhood” after realizing quickly “we were being hit with a tough reality. Nobody knows where this (pandemic) is going and hopefully something will be figured out. But the Grove being a service industry neighborhood, we felt it was our duty to help not only our own employed by us, but as many people as we can.”