100+ options for a dine-in or takeout Thanksgiving feast

Restaurants continue to adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thanksgiving is no different.
If you are comfortable dining inside, several restaurants will be serving Thanksgiving meals, their regular menus or a combination of both. If you prefer takeout, you will find numerous options, from whole turkeys (cooked or uncooked) to a-la-carte sides and desserts to complete meals for two, four, six or more.
All told, this year’s edition of our annual list features more than 80 restaurants, catering firms and other purveyors.
Restaurant operations have been subject to sudden changes during the pandemic. Please contact each restaurant directly for the most up-to-date information.
This list will be updated through Thanksgiving. However, the deadline for inclusion in the print version is Nov. 9.
Restaurants, please email new listings and updates to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com with "Thanksgiving" as the subject.
9 Mile Garden
Where 9375 Gravois Road • More info 314-390-2806; 9milegarden.com • Dine-in All-inclusive meal featuring dishes from food trucks Super Smokers BBQ, the Crooked Boot, Farmtruk, Doggie Mac’s and Red Dirt Revival, 2-5 p.m.; $50 per person (includes two drinks), $38 ages 21 and under; call to order tickets
23 City Blocks Catering
Where 2201 Locust Street (pickup location) • More info 314-615-2480; toasttab.com/23cbthanksgiving/v3 • Takeout Whole smoked or roasted turkey dinner with sides for 4-6, $140; a-la-carte sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup Nov. 25
612North Event Space + Catering
Where 612 North Second Street • More info 314-899-0612; 612north.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for two ($49.95) or four ($89.95); order online by Nov. 18 for pickup 2-7 p.m. Nov. 24-25
Adam’s Smokehouse
Where 2819 Watson Road • More info 314-875-9890; adamssmokehouse.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides, $58; barbecue meal packages and a-la-carte smoked meats also available; order online for pickup Nov. 25
American Association of Railroaders Thanksgiving Train & Bus Dinner Tour
Where 4 p.m. departure from Kirkwood Amtrak station, 110 West Argonne Drive, Kirkwood • More info 314-631-3131; aarstl.org • Dine-in Round-trip via bus and train to turkey, ham or fish dinner at Bob Evans in Washington, Missouri; $69 per person, $59 for children under 12
Ameristar
Where 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles • More info 636-949-7777; ameristarstcharles.com • Dine-in Amerisports Bar & Grill, holiday specials, 11 a.m.-midnight; Asia, regular menu, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; Bugatti’s Steak & Pasta, holiday specials, 5-9 p.m., reservations recommended; Falcon Diner, holiday specials, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Falcon Bakery, takeout only, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fifth St. Deli, holiday specials, 11 a.m.-midnight (maximum 10 diners per party at all restaurants; no diners under 21 at Asia and Fifth St. Deli)
Ari’s Restaurant
Where 3101 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-644-4264 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $19.95 for adults, $9.95 for children; reservations requested
Where 9992 Lin Ferry Drive, Green Park • More info 314-270-4472 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $19.95 for adults, $9.95 for children; reservations requested
The Art of Entertaining
Where 8796 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-963-9899; theaofe.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for 3-4 ($120), 5-6 ($175) or 10-22 ($300); individual plates also available, $25 per person; a-la-carte menu of turkeys, sides and desserts also available; call to order for pickup Nov. 24 and 25
Baileys’ Restaurants
Where Rooster, 3150 South Grand Boulevard • More info orderbaileys.com • Takeout Whole smoked turkey dinner with sides and desserts for two, four, six, eight or 10 ($120-$250); a-la-carte turkey, sides and desserts also available; order online by Nov. 23 for pickup 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25
Bartolino’s
Where Bartolino's Osteria, 2103 Sulphur Avenue • More info 314-644-2266; bartolinosrestaurants.com/osteria • Takeout Roasted turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for four to six, $120; order by Nov. 23 for pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25
Where Bartolino's South, 5914 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Green Park • More info 314-487-4545; bartolinosrestaurants.com/south • Takeout Roasted turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for four to six, $120; order by Nov. 23 for pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25
Beast Butcher & Block
Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beast-stl-holiday-store.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte menu with whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26
Beast Craft BBQ Co.
Where 20 South Belt West, Belleville • More info 618-257-9000; beast-blv-holiday-store.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte menu with whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26
Big Sky Cafe
Where 47 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-962-5757; bigskycafe.net • Takeout A-la-carte menu of turkey breast and sides and desserts; order by Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 25
Bishop’s Post
Where 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-9404; bishopspost.com • Dine-in Turkey dinner with sides, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $19 per person ($22 with pumpkin pie); regular menu also available; reservations required • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for two ($40), four ($80) or eight ($160)
The Blue Duck
Where 2661 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-769-9940; blueduckstl.com • Takeout Smoked-turkey pot pie dinner with sides and dessert for 6-8, $150; order by Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 25
The Boathouse at Forest Park
Where 6101 Government Drive • More info 314-366-1555; boathousestl.com • Takeout Turkey breast, chicken, roast beef or smoked brisket dinner with sides, $25 per person ($28 with two main courses); a-la-carte smoked turkey breast, sides and desserts also available; email sugarfirelass@gmail.com to order by Nov. 22 for pickup noon-4 p.m. Nov. 25 or 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26; limited delivery also available
Bob Evans
Where Multiple locations • More info bobevans.com • Dine-in Open; hours may vary by location • Takeout Roasted turkey ($59.99) or smoked ham ($54.99) dinner with sides and dessert for four; order online by Nov. 24 for pickup or delivery Nov. 25
Bogart’s Smokehouse
Where 1627 South Ninth Street • More info bogarts-smokehouse.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte menu with whole smoked turkey, bacon-wrapped ham, ribs, pulled pork, sides and sauces; order online by 5 p.m. Nov. 20 for pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25
Bolyard's Meat & Provisions
Where 2810 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-647-2567; bolyardsmeat.com/turkey-day • Takeout Brined ($6 per pound) or unbrined ($5.25 per pound) Buttonwood Farm turkeys; order online for pickup 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 23 (brined) or after 1 p.m. Nov. 24 (unbrined)
Brasserie by Niche
Where 4580 Laclede Avenue • More info 314-454-0600; nichefoodgroup.store • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for six, $448.72 (tax included); a-la-carte menu of turkey and family-sized sides and desserts also available; order online by Nov. 16 for pickup 5-10 p.m. Nov. 24-25
Brick House Tavern + Tap
Where 2 McBride & Son Center Drive, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-6291 • Dine-in Open; call for hours
Bricktop’s
Where 10342 Clayton Road, Frontenac • More info 314-567-6300; bricktops.com/st-louis • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner; regular menu also available
Bristol Seafood Grill
Where 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-567-0272 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children 12 and under • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert for four to six, $175; call to order for pickup Nov. 25 or 8-11 a.m. Nov. 26
Where 2314 Technology Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info 636-625-6350 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children 12 and under • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert for four to six, $175; call to order for pickup Nov. 25 or 8-11 a.m. Nov. 26
Butler’s Pantry
Where 1414 Park Avenue • More info 314-664-7680; butlerspantry.com • Takeout Thanksgiving buffets for four to six ($375) or eight to 10 ($600); order by 4 p.m. Nov. 23
Cafe La Vie
Where 7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-864-0400; lemeridienclayton.com • Dine-in Three-course Thanksgiving dinner; $48 per person • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert for 6-8, $95; email cafelavie@lemeridienclayton.com by Nov. 23 to order
Capital Grille
Where 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton • More info 314-725-0930 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; $43 for adults, $15 for children; regular menu also available; reservations recommended • Takeout Sides for four to six, $125; order online for pickup Nov. 24-25
Catering by Tony Marino’s
Where Inquire for pickup location • More info 314-477-8895; cateringbytonymarino.com • Takeout Thanksgiving dinner for four ($100); additional meals available; order by Nov. 18 for pickup by Nov. 25
Ces & Judy’s Catering
Where 10440 German Boulevard, Frontenac • More info 314-991-6700; cesandjudys.com • Takeout Roasted turkey breast dinner with sides for 4, $93.50; sides only package, $72.50; a-la-carte desserts also available; call to order by 3 p.m. Nov. 20 for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25
Chandler Hill Vineyards
Where 596 Defiance Road, Defiance • More info 636-798-2675 • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $38 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under, free for children 5 and under; reservations recommended • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides for four ($89); order online for pickup Nov. 25
Chase Club
Where Chase Park Plaza, 212 North Kingshighway • More info 314-454-9000; stlchaseclub.com • Dine-in Regular menu with specials, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cinder House
Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-881-5759; cinderhousestl.com • Dine-in Wood-roasted duck breast dinner, 5-9:30 p.m.; $38 per person • Takeout Whole roasted or smoked turkey dinner with sides and desserts for 10, $390; order by Nov. 19 for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 26
Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant & Winery
Where 1146 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country • More info 636-489-0059 • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, call for hours; $28.99 for adults, $12.99 for children 12 and under; reservation required • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for six, $169.99; call to order by Nov. 19 for pickup 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-5 p.m. Nov. 25
Cracker Barrel
Where Multiple locations • More info crackerbarrel.com • Dine-in Open regular hours; Thanksgiving meal available from 11 a.m. • Takeout Family-sized and a-la-carte ready-to-eat and heat-and-serve items available
The Crooked Boot
Where 58 Crossroads Plaza, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info 636-219-1210; thecrookedboot.com • Takeout Smoked turkey, smoked Cornish hen or pan-seared salmon dinner with sides and dessert for four to eight, $375; call to order by Nov. 21
Culture Food Group
Where Pickup location provided with order • More info culturefoodgroup.com • Takeout Whole jerk duck with sides, $75; seafood gumbo with sides, $150; a-la-carte jerk duck and cakes also available; order by 5 p.m. Nov. 23 for pickup Nov. 25; order cakes by Nov. 12
Dalie’s Smokehouse
Where 2951 Dougherty Ferry Road, Valley Park • More info 636-529-1898; daliessmokehouse.com • Takeout Whole smoked turkey or bacon-wrapped ham dinner with sides for eight to 10, $89.95; a-la-carte meats and sides also available; order by Nov. 20 for pickup 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25
Diamond Mineral Springs
Where 1 West Pocahontas Road, Highland/Grantfork • More info 618-675-2655 • Details Family-style dinner, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; cash or check payment only
Doggie Mac’s
Where 5622 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-626-4221; doggiemacsbychefb.com • Takeout Smoked half-turkey or ham meal with sides, $60; a-la-carte turkey, ham, sides and desserts also available; call, email or visit restaurant to order by Nov. 9
Eckert’s Country Restaurant
Where 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville • More info 618-233-0513; eckerts.com/country-restaurant • Takeout Roasted turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for 8-10, $99; order online by Nov. 22 for pickup by Nov. 25
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
Where 550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield • More info 636-532-0550 • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $29.95 per person; reservations required • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for three to four, $75; call to order by 4 p.m. Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 25
Edibles & Essentials
Where 5815 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-328-2300; ediblesandessentials.com • Takeout Uncooked, unbrined Buttonwood Farm turkeys ($4.25 per pound) and an a-la-carte menu of sides and desserts for eight to 10; call to order by 10 a.m. Nov. 20
Farmtruk
Where Food truck, inquire for pickup location • More info 636-373-1115; farmtrukfoodtruck.com • Takeout Smoked turkey or glazed ham dinner with two sides for four ($90) or eight ($160); additional family-sized sides and desserts available; order online for pickup Nov. 24-25
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Where 1855 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Frontenac • More info 314-567-7610; flemingssteakhouse.com • Dine-in Three-course Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $49 for adults, $23 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available; reservations recommended • Takeout Three-course dinner for four or more with turkey breast ($45 per person), filet mignon ($60 per person) or bone-in rib-eye ($70 per person) with family-sized salad, sides and dessert, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; a-la-carte menu for groups of 12 also available (order by Nov. 24 for pickup noon-8 p.m. Nov. 24-25 or 10-11 a.m. Nov. 26)
Golden Corral
Where Multiple locations • More info goldencorral.com • Dine-in 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; hours and dine-in availability may vary by location • Takeout Roasted turkey ($69.99), ham ($64.99) and more dinners with sides and dessert; order online 72 hours prior to pickup or call restaurant within 72 hours
Grace Meat + Three
Where 4270 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-533-2700; ordergraceholiday.com • Takeout A-la-carte menu of whole smoked turkey, roasted turkey breast, roasted prime rib and family-sized sides and desserts; brined, uncooked turkey also available; order online for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 26
Grbic
Where 4071 Keokuk Street • More info 314-772-3100; grbicrestaurant.com • Dine-in Family-style turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $39.99 per person
Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen
Where 34 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-968-0061 • Takeout Whole turkey dinner with sides and dessert, $150.99; half-turkey dinner ($89.99), individual dinner plates ($18.99) and an a-la-carte menu of turkey, sides and desserts also available; order by Nov. 19 for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 26
Hollywood Casino
Where 777 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • More info 1-855-785-4263; hollywoodcasinostlouis.com • Dine-in 99 Hops House, Charlie Gitto’s, Celebrity Grill and Phat Thai open; call for hours
Innsbrook Resort
Where 596 Aspen Way Drive, Innsbrook • More info 636-928-3366 • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; $36 for adults, $16 for children 12 and under, free for children 5 and under; reservations with credit card required
J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood
Where West County Center, 80 West County Center Drive, Des Peres • More info 314-965-4600; jgilberts.com/stlouis • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children; regular menu also available • Takeout Thanksgiving Turkey dinner with sides for four to six, $175
J. Smug’s Gastropit
Where 4916 Shaw Avenue • More info 314-499-7488; jsmugsgastropit.com • Takeout Smoked turkey dinner with sides and dessert for 6-8 ($160) or 15-20 ($250); a-la-carte turkey, ham, sides and desserts also available; order by Nov. 24 for pickup after noon Nov. 25 or 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 26
Jilly’s Cafe and Steakhouse
Where 1630 Gravois Road, High Ridge • More info 636-671-7606 • Dine-in Thanksgiving brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $23.99 for adults, $10.99 for children • Takeout Call to order dinner by Nov. 20
Juniper
Where 4101 Laclede Avenue • More info 314-329-7696; junipereats.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides portioned per person, $20; dessert for four also available; order online for pickup 10-11 a.m. Nov. 26
Kenrick’s Meats & Catering
Where 4324 Weber Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-631-2440; kenricks.com • Takeout Whole roasted turkey or turkey breast dinner with sides for 8 ($99.99), 12 ($139.99) or 16 ($174.99); deep-fried or smoked turkey available for additional cost; a-la-carte sides also available
Landry’s Seafood House
Where Union Station, 1820 Market Street • More info 314-231-4040 • Dine-in Regular menu, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides for four to six ($125); call to order by 4 p.m. Nov. 22 for pickup 9-11 a.m. Nov. 26
The Last Kitchen
Where The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Avenue • More info 314-390-2500; thelastkitchenstl.com • Dine-in Special menu, 2-7 p.m.
LeGrand’s Market & Catering
Where 4414 Donovan Avenue • More info 314-353-6128; legrandsmarket-catering.com • Takeout Turkey dinner for 4, $29 (individual dinner, $8.99); a-la-carte raw or baked turkey and sides also available
The Lemp Mansion
Where 3322 DeMenil Place • More info 314-664-8024; lempmansion.com • Dine-in Family-style turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; reservations recommended • Takeout A-la-carte menu of turkey, ham, sides and dessert; order online by Nov. 24 for pickup 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 25
Liliana’s Italian Restaurant
Where 11836 Tesson Ferry Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-729-1800; lilianasitaliankitchen.com • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert, $14.99 per person (minimum 4 orders); whole pumpkin pie also available; call to order by 2 p.m. Nov. 20 for pickup Nov. 24 or 25
The Lucky Accomplice
Where 2501 South Jefferson Avenue • More info 314-354-6100; theluckyaccomplice.com • Takeout Buttermilk-poached turkey breast, honey-glazed pork leg or smoked cabbage dinner with sides and dessert for two, $90; order online for pickup Nov. 25
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Where 2 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights • More info 314-824-2420 • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner; $39.99 per person, $17.99 for children 5-12 • Takeout Roasted turkey and smoked ham dinner with sides and dessert for four to five, $179.99; a-la-carte turkey, ham, tilapia, sides and dessert also available; order by phone by 8 p.m. the prior day for pickup Nov. 24-26
Maggie O’Brien’s
Where 3828 South Lindbergh Boulevard #118, Sunset Hills • More info phone; website • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for 8-10, $139.99; order by 2 p.m. Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 24 or 25
Mimi’s Cafe
Where 17240 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-530-4510 • Dine-in Thanksgiving supper, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; $22.99 for adults, $11.99 for children • Takeout Smoked ham dinner with sides and desserts for eight to 10, $109.99; order online for pickup Nov. 20-25
Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria
Where 5406 Southfield Center • More info 314-849-1141 • Dine-in Thanksgiving plate (turkey and dressing with cranberry sauce, gravy, choice of side and dessert) and other menu items available, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; $12.95 per person
Morton's the Steakhouse
Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-725-4008 • Dine-in Turkey entrée and steaks, noon-8 p.m.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Where 11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-858-1019; nrbakery.com/thanksgiving • Takeout Whole pies and other baked goods; order online by Nov. 21 for pickup by Nov. 25
Oceano Bistro
Where 44 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-721-9400 • Dine-in Regular menu available
Onesto Pizza & Trattoria
Where 5401 Finkman Street • More info 314-802-8883; onestopizza.com • Takeout A-la-carte sides for 10-15 and desserts for 10; order by phone by Nov. 20 for pickup Nov. 25
Pangea
Where 3245 Rue Royale, Ste 1, St. Charles • More info 636-757-3579; pangeaworldfusion.wixsite.com/mysite-1/ • Takeout Family-sized appetizers, sides and desserts; beer and wine also available; order online by Nov. 20 for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 26
Père Marquette Lodge
Where 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton • More info 618-786-2331, ext. 502; pmlodge.net • Details Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $24.95 for adults, $9.95 for children 12 and under, free for children 3 and under; reservations required for parties of six or more (maximum 10 diners)
Pietro’s
Where 3801 Watson Road • More info 314-645-9263; pietrosdining.com • Dine-in Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, seatings every 90 minutes 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 10 and under; limited regular menu also available; reservations required (maximum eight diners) • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, $19.95 per person (minimum four diners); order by Nov. 22 for pickup 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 26; dine-in menu also available for takeout
Pint Size Bakery
Where 3133 Watson Road • More info 314-645-7142; pintsizebakery-holidays.square.site • Takeout Pies and other baked goods; order by Nov. 19 for pickup 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25
Porter's Steakhouse
Where 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville • More info 618-345-2400 • Details Open with regular menu, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pure Catering
Where Inquire for pickup location • More info 314-513-9206; purecateringstl.com • Takeout Dinner with smoked, fried or roasted turkey ($245) or sugar-mustard-glazed ham (bone-in $250, boneless $285) with sides for six to 10; a-la-carte desserts also available; order by Nov. 24 for delivery or pickup
Red Dirt Revival
Where Food truck, inquire for pickup location • More info 314-600-2412; thereddirtrevival.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for one ($25), three to four ($120) or five to six ($175); a-la-carte turkey, ham, brisket, sides and desserts also available
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis
Where 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-719-1433 • Takeout Brunch with whole roasted turkey, prime rib, sides and dessert for six, $420; order by 5 p.m. Nov. 20 for pickup 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 26
Riverboats at the Gateway Arch
Where 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • More info 1-877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com • Takeout A-la-carte menu with whole roasted turkey, smoked turkey breast, honey-mustard-crusted ham, herb-crusted prime rib, sides and desserts; order online by 10 a.m. Nov. 20 for pickup by 5 p.m. Nov. 25
Russell's Cafe & Bakery
Where 5400 Murdoch Avenue • More info 314-553-9994; russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com • Takeout A-la-carte menu of whole roasted turkeys, family-sized sides and cakes, pies and other baked goods; order online for pickup after 11 a.m. Nov. 25
Where 952 Brookwood Center, Fenton • More info 636-343-8900; russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com • Takeout A-la-carte menu of whole roasted turkeys, family-sized sides and cakes, pies and other baked goods; order online for pickup after 11 a.m. Nov. 25
Russo’s Gourmet Express
Where 9904 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-427-4955; russosgourmetexpress.com • Takeout Buffet turkey dinner with sides for eight to 10 ($195) or 18-20 ($360); a-la-carte menu of turkey, sides and desserts also available; order online
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Where Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, 315 Chestnut Street • More info 314-259-3200 • Dine-in Turkey dinner, noon-7 p.m.; $41.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available • Takeout Sides available for online ordering
St. Louis Rotisserie Restaurant & Catering Co.
Where 12414 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-505-9098 • Takeout Whole turkey with sides for eight, $159; a-la-carte menu of whole turkeys, turkey breasts and ham also available; call to order for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26
Salt + Smoke
Where 6525 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-727-0200; saltandsmokestl.square.site/s/shop • Takeout A-la-carte menu of whole smoked turkey, whole smoked brisket and family-sized sides; order online for pickup Nov. 26
Sameem Afghan Restaurant
Where 4341 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-534-9500; sameems.com • Dine-in Open regular hours with regular menu; reservation required
Sam’s Steakhouse
Where 10205 Gravois Road • More info 314-849-3033 • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, noon-6 p.m. (final seating); $38 per person; limited regular menu and kids menu also available; reservations strongly recommended
Schlafly
Where Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street • More info 314-241-2337; schlafly.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast with sides and a 12-pack beer sampler, $65; order online by Nov. 20 for pickup Nov. 22-25
Where Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood • More info 314-241-2337; schlafly.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast with sides and a 12-pack beer sampler, $65; order online by Nov. 20 for pickup Nov. 22-25
Where Schlafly Bankside, 920 South Main Street, St. Charles • More info 314-241-2337; schlafly.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast with sides and a 12-pack beer sampler, $65; order online by Nov. 20 for pickup Nov. 22-25
Sidney Street Cafe
Where 2000 Sidney Street • More info 314-771-5777; sidneystreetcafestl.com • Takeout Turkey dinner for two, $55; additional meals available; order online for pickup Nov. 25-26
Smokee Mo’s BBQ
Where 606 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold • More info 636-296-2111; smokeemosarnoldbbq.com • Takeout A-la-carte menu of whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast and beef brisket with sides and Blue Owl Bakery desserts; vegan options also available; call to order
Where 110 Old Meramec Station, Manchester • More info 636-220-1227; smokeemosarnoldbbq.com • Takeout A-la-carte menu of whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast and beef brisket with sides and Blue Owl Bakery desserts; vegan options also available; call to order
SqWires Restaurant
Where 1415 South 18th Street • More info 314-865-3522; sqwires.com • Takeout A-la-carte menu of whole roasted turkey, sides and desserts; order online or by phone by noon Nov. 20 for pickup noon-7 p.m. Nov. 25 or 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 26
Sugarfire Smoke House
Where Multiple locations, inquire for pickup location • More info 314-997-2301; sugarfiresmokehouse.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert portioned per person, $25.99; whole smoked turkey and turkey breasts (priced per pound) and family-sized sides also available; order by Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 25-26
Sunset 44 Bistro
Where 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • More info 314-965-6644 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner with sides, noon-7 p.m.; $29 for adults, $14 for children under 10; limited regular menu also available • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides for four ($110), eight ($210) or 12 ($310); dine-in a-la-carte menu also available for pickup; call to order for pickup noon-7 p.m. Nov. 26
SweetArt
Where 2203 South 39th Street • More info 314-771-4278; sweetartstl.com • Takeout Vegan Thanksgiving meal for four, $75; whole, plant-based pies also available; order online for pickup noon-3:30 p.m. Nov. 25
Tower Grove Farmers’ Market
More info tgfmdelivery.com/s/order • Takeout A-la-carte selection of uncooked turkeys, mini-pie samplers, rolls from 222 Artisan Bakery and sides from Field to Fire (a.k.a. Kitchen Kulture/Kounter Kulture); order online for delivery Nov. 21
Tree House Vegetarian Restaurant
Where 3177 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-696-2100; treehousestl.com • Takeout Housemade seitan “turkey” roast dinner with sides for two ($60) or four ($100); a-la-carte “turkey" roast, sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup Nov. 25
United Provisions
Where 6241 Delmar Boulevard • More info 314-833-5699; unitedprovisions.com • Takeout Individual turkey platters with sides and dessert, $14.99; call to order for pickup Nov. 23-25 or 27-29
Vegan Deli & Butcher
Where 524 South Main Street, St. Charles • More info 636-757-3349; vegandeliandbutcher.com • Takeout Vegan “turkey” dinner with sides for two ($60) or four ($100); dessert also available; order online for pick up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25 or 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 26
Vicia
Where 4260 Forest Park Avenue • More info 314-553-9239; viciatogo.square.site/holiday-orders • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides portioned per person ($50) or for four to six ($230); a-la-carte family-sized turkey and sides also available; order online by Nov. 15 for pickup noon-6 p.m. Nov. 25
Walnut Grill
Where Multiple locations • More info eatwalnut.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $27.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 6-12 • Takeout Turkey or ham dinner with sides for four ($78.95); a-la-carte turkey, ham and sides also available; order online by Nov. 23 (full meal) or Nov. 24-25 (a-la-carte sides only) for pickup 9-11 a.m. Nov. 26
Weber Grill
Where St. Louis Galleria, 1147 St. Louis Galleria, Richmond Heights • More info 314-930-3838 • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner; $32 for adults, $14 for children 10 and under; a-la-carte regular-menu items also available • Takeout A-la-carte menu with whole smoked turkeys and family-sized sides and desserts, order whole turkey by 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and rest of menu 24 hours ahead for pickup Nov. 25 or 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 26
White Box Catering
Where 3701 Lindell Boulevard • More info 314-420-5977; whiteboxcatering.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, $18 per person; family-style brunch ($14 per person) also available; order by Nov. 22 for pickup or delivery Nov. 25
Winslow’s Table
Where 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-725-7559; winslowstable.com/holiday-ordering • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides portioned per person, $30; a-la-carte family-sized turkey and sides, baked goods and uncooked Buttonwood Farm turkeys also available; order online by Nov. 15 for pickup 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25 (pickup details vary for baked goods and uncooked turkeys)
Yolklore
Where 8958 Watson Road, Crestwood • More info 314-270-8538; yolklore.com • Takeout Whole pies, gooey butter cake and other desserts; order online by Nov. 22 for pickup before 2 p.m. Nov. 25
