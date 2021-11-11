Kids have barely put a dent in their Halloween hauls when St. Louis restaurants start prepping for Thanksgiving dinner.

When the Kirkwood Farmers Market completed its season at the end of October, nearby Sunset 44 Bistro stocked up on pumpkins, and the restaurant’s cooks went to work.

“They’ve already baked off and roasted all the pumpkins for the pumpkin pie,” general manager Carrie Menendez said.

Sealed by Cryovac and frozen, the pumpkin awaits its place at Sunset 44’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“It has always been one of our busiest days,” Menendez said. “Always.”

In a typical pre-COVID year, Sunset 44 would welcome 500 to 600 diners at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. Last year, with St. Louis County dining rooms closed by government order due to a rise in cases, Sunset 44 served more than 800 curbside turkey dinners.

This Thanksgiving, Sunset 44 is offering both a dine-in and a curbside option. By the first week of November, Menendez said, the restaurant was already seeing strong demand for both.

“I think we’re looking at a pretty busy Thanksgiving year again,” she said.

Even with many dining rooms closed by mandate or choice last Thanksgiving, our annual list of dining options for the holiday expanded substantially as restaurants pivoted to takeout.

This year’s list sees the return of many venues for a dine-in meal, for those of you comfortable returning to restaurants, as well as numerous choices for picking up a whole dinner or just the main course or sides or dessert.

(If you’re looking for anything but turkey on Thanksgiving, you’ll find a few restaurants open with their regular menus, too.)

At the Beast family of barbecue restaurants (Belleville, the Grove in Forest Park Southeast and Columbia, Illinois), owner David Sandusky aims to match last year’s total of 1,000 whole smoked turkeys and smoked turkey breasts sold for takeout.

The actual smoking of Beast’s turkeys is relatively fast by barbecue standards, roughly three hours. Sandusky wants his turkeys out of the smokers as quickly as possible so that the meat — much leaner than, say, beef brisket — doesn’t dry out.

Still, the process is both time- and labor-intensive. The day before Thanksgiving, Sandusky and a team of about 15 spend 12 hours in a refrigerated warehouse dry-brining the turkeys.

“It’s quite a big staff and ordeal to get it done because there's a lot of opening, moving, slopping around, seasoning, repackaging, throwing away the waste that's created, all of those things,” Sandusky said.

In addition to restaurants, Thanksgiving takeout options include caterers and butcher shops. At Kenrick’s Meat & Catering in South County, the staff measures Thanksgiving orders in the thousands of pounds.

“We're probably in about the 10,000-pound range for cooked turkeys that go out the doors,” catering manager Steve Weinmann said.

On top of that, Kenrick’s can count another 7,000 pounds of fresh turkey.

While Christmas at Kenrick’s is a little busier than Thanksgiving overall, Weinmann said, “this is probably our biggest holiday that we do … one set (turkey) meal that we really bang it out of the park.”

Kenrick's offers the traditional Thanksgiving accompaniments — stuffing, mashed potatoes, green-bean casserole, pies — as well as at least one unique product: a stuffing variation featuring White Castle hamburgers.

Sunset 44's diners have their own nontraditional go-to.

"We sell a lot of salmon on Thanksgiving," Carrie Menendez said.

She suspects that people who eat multiple Thanksgiving meals over the holiday weekend think, "Oh, let's eat salmon for one of them to be healthy."

Leave it to the pros

Here you will find more than 100 establishments opening their dining rooms on Thanksgiving or offering some form of takeout, or both. The list continues to grow and will be updated through Thanksgiving.

Restaurants, please email new listings and updates to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com with "Thanksgiving" as the subject.

Restaurant operations have been subject to sudden changes during the pandemic. Please contact each restaurant directly for the most up-to-date information.

Note: This list does not reflect that some preorder packages might have sold out already.

612 North

Where 612 North Second Street • More info 314-899-0612; 612north.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for two ($49.95) or four ($89.95); order online by Nov. 19 for pickup noon-6 p.m. Nov. 24

Adam’s Smokehouse

Where 2819 Watson Road • More info 314-875-9890; adamssmokehouse.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides, $64.99; barbecue meal packages and a-la-carte smoked meats and sides also available; order online by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 24

Ameristar Casino

Where 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles • More info 636-949-7777; ameristarstcharles.com • Dine-in Amerisports Bar & Grill, 11 a.m.-midnight; Asia, 5 p.m.-midnight; Bugatti’s Steak & Pasta, 5-9 p.m., reservations recommended; Falcon Diner, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; The Bakery, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fifth St. Deli, noon-11 p.m.; King Cat Club, 4:30-9 p.m.

Ari’s Restaurant

Where 3101 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-644-4264 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $28.95 for adults, $13.95 for children; reservations requested

Where 9992 Lin Ferry Drive, Green Park • More info 314-270-4472 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $28.95 for adults, $13.95 for children; reservations requested

The Art of Entertaining

Where 8796 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-963-9899; theaofe.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for three to four ($120), five to six ($175) or 10 to 22 ($300); individual plates also available, $25 per person; a-la-carte menu of turkeys, sides and desserts also available; call to order for pickup Nov. 24-25

Baileys’ Restaurants

Where Rooster, 3150 South Grand Boulevard • More info orderbaileys.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole or half smoked turkey; sides for four or eight and a-la-carte whole pies also available; order online by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 24

Beast Butcher & Block

Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beast-stl-holiday-store.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast, sliced brisket and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup Nov. 25

Beast Craft BBQ Co.

Where 20 South Belt West, Belleville • More info 618-257-9000; beast-blv-holiday-store.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast, sliced brisket and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup Nov. 25

Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ

Where 1280 Columbia Center, Columbia, Illinois • More info 618-719-2384; beast-holiday-store-clb.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast, sliced brisket and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup Nov. 25

Big Sky Cafe

Where 47 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-962-5757; bigskycafe.net • Takeout A-la-carte turkey breast, salads, sides and desserts; order by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 24

Big V’s Craft BBQ

Where 22 West Industrial Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info bigvscraftbbq.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides for eight, $150; a-la-carte smoked turkey breast also available; order online by Nov. 19 for delivery Nov. 24

Bishop’s Post

Where 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-9404; bishopspost.com • Dine-in Brunch buffet, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $45 per person; reservations required

The Blue Duck

Where 2661 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-769-9940; blueduckstl.com • Takeout Smoked-turkey pot pie dinner with sides for six to eight, $130; individual dinner, $35; a-la-carte desserts also available; order online or by phone by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 24

Bob Evans

Where Multiple locations • More info bobevans.com • Dine-in Open; hours may vary by location • Takeout Roasted turkey or smoked ham dinner with sides for four (turkey $64.99, ham $59.99), eight (turkey $94.99, ham $89.99) or 10 (each $134.99); a-la-carte family-style sides and whole pies also available; order online

Bogart’s Smokehouse

Where 1627 South Ninth Street • More info 314-621-3107 • Takeout Smoked turkey breast or smoked, bacon-wrapped ham; full regular menu also available; call to order or order in-person by Nov. 17 for pickup 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24

Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions

Where 2733 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-647-2567; bolyardsmeat.com • Takeout Fresh, unbrined Buttonwood Farm turkeys, $6 per pound; order online for pickup Nov. 23; brined turkeys have sold out

Botanica

Where 2490 Taylor Road, Wildwood • More info 636-821-1233; botanicastl.com • Takeout A-la-carte, family-style sides and desserts; order online by Nov. 18 for pickup 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24

Brick House Tavern + Tap

Where 2 McBride & Son Center Drive, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-6291 • Dine-in Opens at 4 p.m.

Bricktop’s

Where 10342 Clayton Road, Frontenac • More info 314-567-6300; bricktops.com/st-louis • Dine-in Thanksgiving and regular menu available (maximum eight diners per party)

Bristol Seafood Grill

Where 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-567-0272 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children 12 and under; limited regular menu also available • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert for four to six, $175; call to order for pickup Nov. 24 or before 11 a.m. Nov. 25

Where 2314 Technology Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info 636-625-6350 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children 12 and under; limited regular menu also available • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert for four to six, $175; call to order for pickup Nov. 24 or before 11 a.m. Nov. 25

Butler’s Pantry

Where 1414 Park Avenue • More info 314-664-7680; butlerspantry.com • Takeout Thanksgiving buffets for six to eight ($475) or 10 to 12 ($675)

Café La Vie

Where 7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-864-0400; cafelaviestlouis.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; $42 per person; regular lunch and dinner menus also available • Takeout Roasted turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for four, $170; order online (via OpenTable) or by phone by Nov. 20 for pickup noon-10 p.m. Nov. 24

Candicci’s

Where 100 Holloway Road, Ballwin • More info 636-220-8989; candiccis.net • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $26.99 for adults, $10.99 children 10 and under, free for children 4 and under; reservations recommended • Takeout Roasted turkey or glazed ham dinner with side for four ($100) or eight ($200); a-la-carte desserts also available; order by Nov. 22 for pickup or delivery

The Capital Grille

Where 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton • More info 314-725-0930; thecapitalgrille.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; $43 for adults, $15 for children; regular menu also available; reservations recommended • Takeout Sides for four, $125; order online for pickup Nov. 24-25

Casa Don Alfonso

Where The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-719-1496; casadonalfonsostlouis.com • Dine-in Breakfast buffet, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $29 per person; a-la-carte dinner, 5-9 p.m.

CC’s Vegan Spot

Where 4993 Loughborough Avenue • More info 314-899-9400; ccsveganspot.com • Takeout Individual vegan Thanksgiving dinner plate, $24; vegan Thanksgiving Gardein turkey meal with sides and dessert for eight to 10, $250; order online by Nov. 17 for pickup 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24

Chandler Hill Vineyards

Where 596 Defiance Road, Defiance • More info 636-798-2675; chandlerhillvineyards.com • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $40 for adults, $22 for children 12 and under, free for children 5 and under; reservations required

Chase Club

Where Chase Park Plaza, 212 North Kingshighway • More info 314-454-9000; stlchaseclub.com • Dine-in Limited menu available; call for hours

Cinder House

Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-881-5759; cinderhousestl.com • Dine-in Fire-roasted turkey plate, noon-8 p.m.; $60 per person; grilled rib-eye and a-la-carte sides also available; reservations required • Takeout Whole grilled turkey dinner with sides and dessert for eight to 10, $385; order by phone or via email cinderhouse.stlouis@fourseasons.com by Nov. 18 for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 25

Clara B’s Kitchen Table

Where Food truck; call for pickup location • More info 724-252-7227; clarabs.com • Takeout Stuffed roasted turkey breast ($150), smoked pork loin ($115) or stuffed cheese polenta ($90) meal with sides and dessert for four to six; a-la-carte sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup Nov. 23

Cooper's Hawk Restaurant & Winery

Where 1146 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country • More info 636-489-0059 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal special, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $28.99 for adults, $12.99 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available

Cracker Barrel

Where Multiple locations • More info crackerbarrel.com • Dine-in Open regular hours; Thanksgiving meal available starting at 11 a.m. • Takeout Heat-and-serve roasted turkey breast dinners for four to six ($89.99) or eight to 10 ($139.99); a-la-carte roasted turkey breast, sides and desserts also available; order online

The Crooked Boot

Where 58 Crossroads Plaza, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info 636-219-1210; thecrookedboot.com • Takeout A-la carte smoked turkey breast and other main courses and family-style sides; order by phone or via email thecrookedboot@gmail.com by Nov. 19

Dalie’s Smokehouse

Where 2951 Dougherty Ferry Road, Valley Park • More info 636-529-1898; daliessmokehouse.com • Takeout Whole smoked turkey or bacon-wrapped ham dinner with sides for eight to 10, $95; a-la-carte meats and sides also available; order by Nov. 19 for pickup 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23-24

De’Lish Emporium

Where 2929 South Jefferson Avenue • More info 618-593-8879; delishemporium.com • Takeout A-la-carte cakes; order online by Nov. 22 for pickup 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24

Diamond Mineral Springs

Where 1 West Pocahontas Road, Highland/Grantfork • More info 618-675-2655; diamondmineralsprings.com • Details Family-style dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; cash or check payment only; reservations recommended

Doggie Mac’s

Where 5622 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-626-4221; doggiemacsbychefb.com • Takeout Smoked half-turkey or glazed ham meal with sides, $85.99; a-la-carte half-turkey, ham and family-style sides also available; order via Facebook message for pickup Nov. 24

Duke’s BBQ Shack

Where 100 Ash Street, Wentzville • More info 636-856-9227; dukesbbqshack.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey and turkey breast, ham, smoked meats by the pound, family-style sides and dessert; call to order for morning pickup Nov. 24-25

Eckert’s Country Restaurant

Where 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville • More info 618-233-0513; eckerts.com/country-restaurant • Takeout A-la-carte pies; order online by Nov. 22

Eclipse Restaurant

Where Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Boulevard • More info 314-721-1111; moonrisehotel.com.com • Dine-in Open for lunch and dinner; call for details

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

Where 550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield • More info 636-532-0550; edgewildwinery.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $29.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 12 and under, free for children 6 and under; reservations strongly recommended

Edibles & Essentials

Where 5815 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-328-2300; ediblesandessentials.com • Takeout Fresh Buttonwood Farm turkeys, $4.50 per pound with $25 deposit; a-la-carte family-style sides and desserts also available; call to order by Nov. 15 for pickup Nov. 24

Farmhaus

Where 3257 Ivanhoe Avenue • More info 314-647-3800; farmhausrestaurant.com • Takeout Smoked turkey dinner with sides and dessert for two to four (quarter-bird, $80), six to eight (half-bird, $150) or 12-16 ($250); a-la-carte smoked turkey also available; order online for pickup 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24 or 10-11 a.m. Nov. 25

FarmTruk

Where 2655 Ann Avenue • More info 636-373-1115; farmtrukfoodtruck.com • Takeout Roasted turkey or glazed ham dinner with two sides for four ($90) or eight ($160); additional family-sized sides and desserts available; order online for pickup Nov. 23-24

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Where 1855 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Frontenac • More info 314-567-7610; flemingssteakhouse.com • Dine-in Three-course turkey breast ($49), filet mignon ($64) or rib-eye ($74) dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; menu for children 12 and under, $23; regular menu also available; reservations recommended • Takeout Dine-in menu also available for takeout; a-la-carte turkey breast and family-style sides and desserts also available; order online

Golden Corral

Where Multiple locations • More info goldencorral.com • Dine-in Call specific location for dine-in availability and hours • Takeout Whole roasted turkey or glazed ham dinner with sides and dessert, $99.99; order online or by phone at least 72 hours before desired pickup time

Grace Meat + Three

Where 4270 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-533-2700; ordergraceholiday.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, roasted turkey breast and family-sized sides and desserts; items have sold out

The Gramophone

Where 4243 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-531-5700 • Takeout Family-style, take-and-bake sides; order online for pickup Nov. 24

Gourmet to Go

Where 9828 Clayton Road, Ladue, and 1865 Craig Road, Maryland Heights • More info 314-205-1151; gourmettogo.com • Takeout Whole, ready-to-roast turkey dinner with sides and desserts for 12, $319; a-la-carte turkey, sides and desserts also available; call to order for pickup or delivery Nov. 24

Hamilton Hospitality

Where 2017 Chouteau Avenue • More info 314-241-4949; hamiltonhospitality.net • Takeout A-la-carte roasted whole turkey and other main courses (five-pound prime rib, two racks of lamb, roasted side of salmon) and family-style sides; order online for pickup at PW Pizza 2-6 p.m. Nov. 24

Hofbräuhaus

Where 123 St. Eugene Drive, Belleville • More info 618-800-2337; hofbrauhausstlouis.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $22 for adults, $12 for children; reservations required

Hollywood Casino

Where 777 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • More info 1-855-785-4263; hollywoodcasinostlouis.com • Dine-in 99 Hops House, noon-10:30 p.m.; Charlie Gitto’s, 4:30-9 p.m.; Hollywood and Grind, 7 a.m.-noon; Phat Thai, 5 p.m.-midnight; call for Final Cut hours

Innsbrook Resort

Where 596 Aspen Way Drive, Innsbrook • More info 636-928-3366 • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; $38 for adults, $16 for children 12 and under, free for children 4 and under; reservations with credit card required • Takeout Servings for four ($125), eight ($250) or 15 ($450); order online or by phone for pickup at 10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

Where West County Center, 80 West County Center Drive, Des Peres • More info 314-965-4600; jgilberts.com/stlouis • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children; limited regular menu also available • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides for four to six, $175; order by phone

J. Smugs GastroPit

Where Call for pickup location • More info 314-399-8897; jsmugsgastropit.com • Takeout Smoked turkey dinner with sides and dessert for six to eight ($175) or 15-20 ($275); a-la-carte turkey, ham, family-style sides and desserts also available; order by Nov. 23 for pickup after noon Nov. 24 or 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 25

Juniper

Where 4101 Laclede Avenue • More info 314-329-7696; junipereats.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked turkey breast, sides and desserts; order online for pickup Nov. 24

Kenrick’s Meat & Catering

Where 4324 Weber Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-631-2440; kenricks.com • Takeout Whole roasted turkey or boneless turkey breast dinner with sides for 12-14 ($194.99); bone-in turkey breast available at additional cost; a-la-carte turkey, turkey breast and sides also available; order online or by phone

Landry’s Seafood House

Where Union Station, 1820 Market Street • More info 314-231-4040 • Dine-in Open with regular menu, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

LeGrand's Market & Catering

Where 4414 Donovan Avenue • More info 314-353-6128; legrandsmarket-catering.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides for four $40; individual dinner, $10.99; a-la-carte raw or baked turkey, family-style sides and desserts also available

The Lemp Mansion

Where 3322 DeMenil Place • More info 314-664-8024; lempmansion.com • Dine-in Family-style, “all-you-care-to-eat" turkey dinner with sides and dessert, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; $35.95 per person

Liliana’s Italian Kitchen

Where 11836 Tesson Ferry Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-729-1800; lilianasitaliankitchen.com • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides, $19.99 per person (minimum four orders); a-la-carte whole pumpkin pie also available; call to order by 2 p.m. Nov. 23

The Lucky Accomplice

Where 2501 South Jefferson Avenue • More info 314-354-6100; theluckyaccomplice.com • Takeout A-la-carte main courses for two, sides and dessert; order online by 3 p.m. Nov. 18 for pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24

Mac’s Local Eats

Where 5656 Oakland Avenue • More info macs-local-buys.square.site • Takeout Fresh, pasture-raised turkeys, $4.10 per pound with $20 deposit; order online for pickup Nov. 20 or Nov. 23

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Where 2 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights • More info 314-824-2420 • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner; $39.99 per person, $17.99 for children 5-12

Mimi’s Cafe

Where 17240 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-530-4510 • Dine-in Three-course turkey meal, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $24.99 for adults, $11.99 for children; regular breakfast menu available 8-11 a.m. • Takeout Turkey or ham dinner with sides and dessert for eight to 10, $129.99; a-la-carte family-style sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup Nov. 20-24

Morton’s the Steakhouse

Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-725-4008 • Dine-in Open with regular menu; call for additional details

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Where 11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-858-1019; nrbakery.com/thanksgiving • Takeout Desserts and other baked goods; order online by Nov. 17 for pickup by Nov. 24

Oceano Bistro

Where 44 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-721-9400 • Dine-in Limited menu available; call for details

Orlando’s Catering and Event Center

Where Call for pickup location • More info 314-638-6660; orlandogardens.com • Takeout Family-style buffet with roasted turkey, sides and dessert; a-la-carte turkey, sides and dessert also available; order by phone or text or email info@orlandogardens.com

Pangea

Where 3245 Rue Royale, Ste 1, St. Charles • More info 636-757-3579; pangeaworldfusion.wixsite.com/mysite-1/ • Takeout Family-sized appetizers, sides and desserts; beer and wine also available; order online by Nov. 20 for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 25

Pietro’s

Where 3801 Watson Road • More info 314-645-9263; pietrosdining.com • Dine-in Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $28.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 10 and under; limited regular menu also available; reservations required (maximum eight diners)

Pint Size Bakery

Where 3133 Watson Road • More info 314-645-7142; pintsizebakery-holidays.square.site • Takeout Pies and other baked goods; order by Nov. 18 for pickup 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24

Porter’s Steakhouse

Where 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville • More info 618-345-2400 • Details Open with regular menu, 3-6 p.m.

Pure Catering

Where Call for pickup location • More info 314-513-9206 ext. 700; purecateringstl.com • Takeout Dinner with turkey ($255) or ham (bone-in $295) with sides for six to 10; a-la-carte smoked, roasted or fried turkey, ham and desserts also available; call or email bryan.young@purecateringstl.com by Nov. 20 to order for pickup or delivery

Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

Where 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • More info 1-877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com/thanksgiving-feast-at-home/ • Takeout Roasted whole turkey or turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for five ($125) or eight ($235); a-la-carte turkey, sides and desserts also available; order by 10 a.m. Nov. 23 for pickup Nov. 24

Royally Baked

Where 1211 Jungermann Road, St. Peters • More info 636-284-7064; royallybaked.net • Dine-in Limited seating available Nov. 25, order online for takeout • Takeout Vegan Thanksgiving plate, $20; a-la-carte vegan main dishes, sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup 3-6 p.m. Nov. 24 or 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25

Rock Star Tacos at Gaslight Lounge

Where 4916 Shaw Avenue • More info facebook.com/Rock-Star-Tacos-at-Gaslight-Lounge-100663825636232 • Takeout Rock Star Dust-seasoned turkey breast tamales, 12 for $50; order via Facebook direct message by 5 p.m. Nov. 22

Russell’s Café & Bakery

Where 5400 Murdoch Avenue • More info 314-553-9994; russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com • Takeout A-la-carte pies, cakes and other desserts; order online or by phone for pickup Nov. 24

Where 952 Brookwood Center, Fenton • More info 636-343-8900; russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com • Takeout A-la-carte pies, cakes and other desserts; order online or by phone for pickup Nov. 24

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Where Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, 315 Chestnut Street • More info 314-259-3200; ruthschrisphg.com/st-louis • Dine-in Turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available; reservations required • Takeout A-la-carte family-style sides and dessert; order online

Where 16493 Wild Horse Creek Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-730-2200; ruthschrisphg.com/chesterfield • Dine-in Turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 12 and under • Takeout A-la-carte family-style sides and dessert; order online

St. Louis Rotisserie Restaurant & Catering Co.

Where 12414 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-505-9098; stlouisrotisserie.com • Takeout Whole turkey with sides for eight, $185; a-la-carte whole turkeys, turkey breasts and ham also available; order by phone

Salt + Smoke

Where 6525 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-727-0200; saltandsmokestl.square.site • Takeout Whole smoked turkey, whole smoked brisket and a-la-carte family-style mac and cheese and pies; order online for pickup 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 25

Sameem Afghan Restaurant

Where 4341 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-534-9500; sameems.com • Dine-in Open regular hours

Sam’s Steakhouse

Where 10205 Gravois Road • More info 314-849-3033; samssteakhouse.com • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, noon-8 p.m.; $38 per person; regular menu also available; reservations strongly recommended

Seven

Where 26 North Meramec Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-863-8400; sevengablesinn.com/dining • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for two ($60), four ($100), six ($150) or 10 ($250); a-la-carte whole smoked turkeys also available; call to order by 2 p.m. Nov. 19

The Shaved Duck

Where 2900 Virginia Avenue • More info 314-776-1407; theshavedduck.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, turkey by the pound and family-sized sides and desserts; order online by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 24

Where 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood (inside Schnucks) • More info 314-238-0289; theshavedduck.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, turkey by the pound and family-sized sides and desserts; order online by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 24

Sister Cities Cajun

Where 3550 South Broadway • More info 314-405-0447; sistercitiescajun.com • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides, dessert and cocktail, $32 per person; order and select pickup window online

The Sliced Pint

Where 1511 Washington Avenue • More info 314-696-8787; theslicedpint.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving (and pizza) buffet, 5-8 p.m.; $40 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under, free for children 5 and under; ticketed event via Eventbrite; open-bar ticket also available

Smokee Mo’s BBQ

Where 606 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold • More info 636-296-2111; smokeemosarnoldbbq.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked whole turkey, boneless turkey breast and beef brisket with family-style sides and Blue Owl Bakery desserts; call to order

Where 110 Old Meramec Station, Manchester • More info 636-220-1227; smokeemosstlouisbbq.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked whole turkey, boneless turkey breast and beef brisket with family-style sides and Blue Owl Bakery desserts; vegan options also available (this location only); call to order

SqWires Restaurant

Where 1415 South 18th Street • More info 314-865-3522; sqwires.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole roasted turkey and family-style sides and desserts; individual Thanksgiving dinner, $32 (maximum six per order); order online or by phone by noon Nov. 19 for pickup noon-7 p.m. Nov. 24 or 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 25

Sugarfire Smoke House

Where Multiple locations • More info sugarfiresmokehouse.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert, $25.99 per person; whole smoked turkey and smoked turkey breasts (priced per pound) also available; call specific location for availability and to order

Sunset 44 Bistro

Where 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • More info 314-965-6644 • Dine-in Roasted turkey plate and other a-la-carte dishes, noon-7 p.m. • Takeout Family-style roasted turkey dinner with sides for one ($32), two ($60), four ($115), eight ($220) or 12 ($325); a-la-carte pie by the slice also available; order by phone for pickup 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 25

Super Smokers BBQ

Where 601 Stockell Drive, Eureka • More info 636-938-9742; supersmokers.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked whole turkey, sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon-wrapped pork loin and family-style sides and desserts; order online or in person for pickup Nov. 23-24

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

Where 9527 Gravois Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-833-3700; supersmokers.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked whole turkey, sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon-wrapped pork loin and family-style sides and desserts; order online or in person for pickup Nov. 23-24

SweetArt

Where 2203 South 39th Street • More info 314-771-4278; sweetartstl.com • Takeout Plant-based Thanksgiving dinner plate, $25 per person; a-la-carte whole pies also available; order online for pickup 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Where 1520 South Fifth Street, Suite 100, St. Charles • More info 636-724-4499; tucanos.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, sides and dessert and regular churrascaria menu, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $31.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 12 and under, free for children 6 and under; reservations strongly recommended • Takeout Whole roasted or deep-fried turkey ($119.99), roasted turkey breast ($125.99) or deep-fried turkey breast and garlic-Parmesan beef ($129.99) dinner with sides and dessert; call to order by 6 p.m. Nov. 23

Ultima Cucina

Where The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Avenue • More info 314-390-2500; ultimacucina.com • Takeout A-la-carte roasted turkey breast and other main courses, sides and desserts; order from menu via email bparrott@thelasthotelstl.com by Nov. 15

Union 30

Where Hotel St. Louis, 705 Olive Street • More info 314-241-4300; hotelsaintlouis.com/union30 • Dine-in Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert, $30 per person; regular menu also available • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for two ($60), four ($100), six ($150) or 10 ($250); a-la-carte whole smoked turkeys also available; call to order by 2 p.m. Nov. 19

Walnut Grill

Where Multiple locations • More info eatwalnut.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides for four, $89.95; a-la-carte turkey and sides also available; order online by 5 p.m. Nov. 22; a-la-carte sides available for ordering Nov. 23-24

Whisk

Where 2001 Cherokee Street • More info 314-932-5166; whiskstl.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte pies; order online for pickup 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24

White Box Catering

Where 1400 Park Place • More info 314-420-5977; whiteboxcatering.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, $18 per person; family-style brunch ($14 per person) also available; order by Nov. 21 for pickup or delivery Nov. 24

Winslow’s Table

Where 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-725-7559; winslowstable.com/holiday-ordering • Takeout Individual turkey dinner, $25; a-la-carte roasted turkey breast, roasted turkey leg and thigh, sides and desserts also available; order online by Nov. 17 for pickup 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24

The Wood Shack

Where 1862 South 10th Street • More info 314-833-4770; thewoodshacksoulard.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked, slicked turkey breast, sliced ham and family-style sides; order online or by phone for pickup 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24 or 9-11 a.m. Nov. 25

Yolklore

Where 8958 Watson Road, Crestwood • More info 314-270-8538; yolklore.com • Takeout Whole pies, gooey butter cake and other desserts; order online by Nov. 19 for pickup 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24

