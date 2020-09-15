1798 BBQ in Cottleville changes plans, will reopen

1798 BBQ announced Tuesday that it will reopen. The barbecue restaurant at 5210 Highway N in Cottleville said last week it was closing permanently.
“We wanted to give a BIG thank you to everyone for words of encouragement and support,” the restaurant posted on social media Tuesday. “We also want to thank members of the local restaurant community that have offered to assist us with staffing which was the main reason for us making our decision. We also wanted to let you know that 1798 BBQ WILL RE-OPEN. We are working to add proper staffing and can’t wait to get the smoker started again! The support all of you have given us has helped us to keep our chins up and work to get back open as quickly as possible. Stay tuned right here for updates.”
Andrew Brewer opened 1798 BBQ late last year next door to his pizzeria Plank Road Pizza.
More on the reopening date when Off the Menu learns it.
Original post follows:
1798 BBQ at 5210 Highway N in Cottleville has permanently closed, the restaurant announced Thursday. Andrew Brewer opened the barbecue restaurant late last year next door to his pizzeria Plank Road Pizza.
“Rising food and supply costs, staffing and COVID all took their toll on a business that opened a few months before the pandemic began,” Brewer said in a statement.
“We have made the unfortunate decision to close effective immediately. We truly appreciate the support from our local community and look forward to seeing all of them at Plank Road Pizza.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.