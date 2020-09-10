 Skip to main content
1798 BBQ in Cottleville permanently closes
1798 logo

1798 BBQ has closed in Cottleville. Image via Facebook

1798 BBQ at 5210 Highway N in Cottleville has permanently closed, the restaurant announced Thursday. Andrew Brewer opened the barbecue restaurant late last year next door to his pizzeria Plank Road Pizza.

“Rising food and supply costs, staffing and COVID all took their toll on a business that opened a few months before the pandemic began,” Brewer said in a statement.

“We have made the unfortunate decision to close effective immediately. We truly appreciate the support from our local community and look forward to seeing all of them at Plank Road Pizza.”

