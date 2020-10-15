 Skip to main content
1798 BBQ reopens Thursday in Cottleville
1798 BBQ reopens Thursday at 5210 Highway N in Cottleville. The barbecue restaurant has been closed since Sept. 10.

It has been a roller-coaster month for 1798 BBQ, which Andrew Brewer opened in late 2019 next to his pizzeria Plank Road Pizza.

Brewer announced on Sept. 10 that 1798 BBQ would be closing permanently. In a statement that day, he mentioned “rising food and supply costs, staffing and COVID” as having taken their toll on the relatively new restaurant.

However, on Sept. 15, 1798 BBQ said it would reopen after all, adding that “members of the local restaurant community (have) offered to assist us with staffing which was the main reason for us making our decision” to close.

1798 BBQ is resuming its regular operating hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Monday.

