3 St. Louis restaurants are featured on new Netflix show, 'Fresh, Fried & Crispy'

St. Louis food is stepping into the national limelight — again — as three of the city’s most beloved restaurants are featured in the first episode of a new television show.

“Fresh, Fried & Crispy” is an eight-episode series that looks at different cities’ signature dishes that are so good yet so not-good for you. The series is streaming now on Netflix.

Daymon Scott “Daym” Patterson (aka "Daym Drops"), who achieved YouTube celebrity for his enthusiastic reviews of fast food dishes, is the host. Along with St. Louis, his travels take him to Savannah, Georgia; Las Vegas; Baltimore; San Diego; Denver; Birmingham, Alabama; and Cleveland.

After a quick game of bocce at Milo’s Bocce Garden, the affable Daym Drops tries toasted ravioli from the Zia’s food truck. Then the restaurant’s Nick Chiodini brings him into the kitchen to sample the restaurant’s arancini and veal pomodoro, which is veal parmigiana topped with fried tomatoes.

Next, the vegetable-hating Daym Drops heads to SweetArt, the vegan restaurant and bakery. There owner and chef Reine Bayoc tempts him with a fried apple hand pie and then gets him to try Zora Neale Hurston’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which is made without meat.