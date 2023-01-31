4 Hands Brewing Co. to open Chesterfield location with Hi-Pointe Drive-In food

4 Hands Brewing Co. has announced plans to open a location at the District, the entertainment-focused development that has replaced the Taubman Prestige Outlets along Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in Chesterfield.

The new 4 Hands location will feature a 10,000-square-foot tasting room featuring the brewery's beers and hard seltzers as well as cocktails featuring its 1220 Spirits products.

“While we remain hyper passionate and committed to the City of St. Louis, this opportunity fits perfectly with our growth strategy,” 4 Hands founder Kevin Lemp said in a statement.

The Chesterfield 4 Hands will also include a kitchen with food from Hi-Pointe Drive-In, the local restaurant chain known for burgers, sandwiches and over-the-top daily specials.

“Chesterfield should get ready for some crazy specials paired with the best beer in St. Louis,” Hi-Pointe co-owner Ben Hillman said in a statement.

4 Hands aims to open its Chesterfield location this summer. St. Louis Magazine first reported the news.