70+ options for a dine-in or takeout Thanksgiving feast

Restaurants continue to adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thanksgiving is no different.

If you are comfortable dining inside, several restaurants will be serving Thanksgiving meals, their regular menus or a combination of both. If you would prefer takeout, you will find numerous options, from whole turkeys (cooked or uncooked) to a-la-carte sides and desserts to complete meals for two, four, six or more.

All told, this year’s edition of our annual list features more than 70 restaurants, catering firms and other purveyors.

Restaurant operations have been subject to sudden changes during the pandemic. Please contact each restaurant directly for the most up-to-date information.

This list will be updated through Thanksgiving. However, the deadline for inclusion in the print version is Nov. 9.

Adam’s Smokehouse

Where 2819 Watson Road • More info 314-875-9890; adamssmokehouse.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides, $58; barbecue meal packages and a-la-carte smoked meats also available; order online for pickup Nov. 25

Ameristar