80+ options for a dine-in or takeout Thanksgiving feast in the St. Louis area

Whether you are looking for a whole turkey, a full meal or maybe just a pie or two, St. Louis-area restaurants have you covered this Thanksgiving. Here you will find offerings from more than 50 establishments, and this list will continue to be updated over the next few weeks.

Restaurants, email new listings and updates to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com with "Thanksgiving" as the subject. Deadline to be included in the print version of this list is before noon on Nov. 14.

Note: Please contact the restaurants and other establishments for the latest information. As a general rule, reservations are strongly advised for dine-in meals.

Adam’s Smokehouse

Where 2819 Watson Road • More info 314-875-9890; adamssmokehouse.com • Takeout Whole smoked chicken, sliced turkey breast by the pound and ribs by the slab; meal packages and a-la-carte smoked meats by the pound and sides also available; order online for pickup 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23

Ari’s Restaurant

Where 3101 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-644-4264 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; $28.95 for adults, $13.95 for children; reservations requested

The Art of Entertaining

Where 8796 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-963-9899; theaofe.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for three to four ($135), six to seven ($200) or 10 to 12 ($350); a-la-carte turkey, sides and dessert also available; call to order for pickup Nov. 23 (dinner packages) or Nov. 21-22 (a-la-carte items)

Beast Butcher & Block

Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beast-stl-holiday-store.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, whole brisket, bone-in ham, sliced brisket and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24

Beast Craft BBQ Co.

Where 20 South Belt West, Belleville • More info 618-257-9000; beast-blv-holiday-store.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, whole brisket, bone-in ham, sliced brisket and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24

Big Sky Cafe

Where 47 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-962-5757; bigskycafe.net • Takeout A-la-carte turkey, salads, sides and desserts for four to six; order by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 23

Big V’s Craft BBQ

• More info bigvscraftbbq.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides for eight to 10, $165; a-la-carte smoked turkey breast, smoked ham, side dishes and dessert also available; order online by Nov. 20 for pickup or delivery Nov. 23

Bishop’s Post

Where 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-9404; bishopspost.com • Dine-in Brunch buffet, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $48 for adults, $15 for children; reservations recommended

The Blue Duck

Where 2661 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-769-9940; blueduckstl.com • Takeout Smoked-turkey pot pie dinner with sides for six to eight, $150; a-la-carte pot pie and desserts also available; order online or by phone by Nov. 16 for pickup Nov. 23

Bricktop’s

Where 10342 Clayton Road, Frontenac • More info 314-567-6300; bricktops.com/st-louis • Dine-in Thanksgiving and regular menu available • Takeout Order by 5 p.m. Nov. 17 for takeout Nov. 24

Bristol Seafood Grill

Where 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-567-0272 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $45 for adults, $21 for children 12 and under; limited regular menu also available

Where 2314 Technology Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info 636-625-6350 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $45 for adults, $21 for children 12 and under; limited regular menu also available

Bob Evans

Where Multiple locations • More info bobevans.com • Dine-in Open; hours may vary by location • Takeout Roasted turkey or smoked ham dinner with sides for four (turkey $74.99, ham $69.99) or eight (turkey $109.99, ham $99.99); roasted turkey and smoked ham dinner with sides for 10, $144.99; pot roast dinner with sides for 10, $149.99; a-la-carte family-style sides and whole pies also available; order online

Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions

Where 2733 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-647-2567; bolyardsmeat.com • Takeout Fresh, unbrined Buttonwood Farm turkeys, $7 per pound; DIY brine kits available, $20; order online for pickup Nov. 21-23

Butler’s Pantry

Where 1414 Park Avenue • More info 314-664-7680; butlerspantry.com • Takeout Thanksgiving buffet dinner for 10-12 ($700); additional a-la-carte side dishes and desserts available; call or email to order by 9 a.m. Nov. 21

Café La Vie

Where Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton, 7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-864-0400; cafelaviestlouis.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $45 for adults, $25 for children three and older; reservations required

The Capital Grille

Where 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton • More info 314-725-0930; thecapitalgrille.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; $47 for adults, $17 for children; regular menu also available; reservations recommended • Takeout Sides for four, $135; order online for pickup Nov. 23-24

Casa Don Alfonso

Where The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-719-1496; casadonalfonsostlouis.com • Dine-in Breakfast, 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m.; brunch buffet, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; $75 for adults, $40 for children; Thanksgiving dinner, 5-9 p.m.; $70 per person; regular menu also available

CC’s Vegan Spot

Where 4993 Loughborough Avenue • More info 314-899-9400; ccsveganspot.com • Takeout Vegan Thanksgiving dinner, $38.50; order online by Nov. 18 for pickup noon-4 p.m. Nov. 23

Chandler Hill Vineyards

Where 596 Defiance Road, Defiance • More info 636-798-2675; chandlerhillvineyards.com • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $42 for adults, $24 for children 12 and under, free for children 5 and under; reservations required

Chicken Scratch

Where The Food Hall at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way • More info chxscratchstl.com • Takeout Whole rotisserie-cooked turkeys and chickens and family-style sides; order online for pickup 3-6 p.m. Nov. 23

Cinder House

Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-881-5759; cinderhousestl.com • Dine-in wood-fired heritage turkey plate, noon-8 p.m., $65 per person; additional side dishes and desserts, $12 each; reservations required

Clara B’s Kitchen Table

Where 106 East Main Street, Belleville • More info 618-416-1812; clarabs.com • Takeout Cheesecakes, pies, cookies and other baked goods; a-la-carte savory dips and other dishes also available; order online

Cooper's Hawk Restaurant & Winery

Where 1146 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country • More info 636-489-0059; chwinery.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal special, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $33.99 for adults, $14.99 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available • Takeout Thanksgiving dinner for 6, $199.99; order by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 22-23

Where 5300 North Service Road, St. Peters • More info 636-534-0088; chwinery.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal special, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $33.99 for adults, $14.99 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available • Takeout Thanksgiving dinner for 6, $199.99; order by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 22-23

Cracker Barrel

Where Multiple locations • More info crackerbarrel.com • Dine-in Call specific location for hours • Takeout Heat-and-serve roasted turkey breast dinners for four to six ($99.99) or eight to 10 ($149.99), sugar-cured ham dinners for four to six ($109.99) or eight to 10 ($159.99) or prime rib dinners for four to six ($124.99); a-la-carte meats, sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup Nov. 21-22

The Crooked Boot

Where 2012 Campus Drive, St. Charles • More info 636-219-1210; thecrookedboot.com • Takeout A-la carte smoked or Cajun-fried turkey breast and other main courses and family-style sides and desserts; order by phone or via email thecrookedboot@gmail.com

Culture Food Group

More info culturefoodgroup.com • Takeout Whole jerk duck with flash-fried Brussels sprouts, $65; a-la-carte duck, sides and desserts also available; order online by 5 p.m. Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 23

Dalie’s Smokehouse

Where 2951 Dougherty Ferry Road, Valley Park • More info 636-529-1898; daliessmokehouse.com • Takeout Whole smoked turkey or bacon-wrapped ham dinner with sides for eight to 10, $95; a-la-carte meats and sides also available; order by Nov. 18 for pickup 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 22-23

Diamond Mineral Springs

Where 1 West Pocahontas Road, Highland/Grantfork • More info 618-675-2655; diamondmineralsprings.com • Details Family-style dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; cash or check payment only; reservations recommended

Eckert’s Country Restaurant

Where 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville • More info 618-233-0513; eckerts.com/country-restaurant • Takeout A-la-carte pies; order online by Nov. 21

Eclipse Restaurant

Where Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Boulevard • More info 314-721-1111; moonrisehotel.com.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, noon-8 p.m.; $60 for adults, $20 for children

Farmhaus

Where 3257 Ivanhoe Avenue • More info 314-647-3800; farmhausrestaurant.com • Takeout Whole smoked turkey ($150, premium $200), smoked half turkey ($80) and smoked quarter turkey ($50); order online for pickup 10-11 a.m. Nov. 25

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Where 1855 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Frontenac • More info 314-567-7610; flemingssteakhouse.com • Dine-in Three-course turkey breast ($53), filet mignon ($68) or rib-eye ($78) dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; menu for children 12 and under, $25; regular menu also available; reservations recommended

Golden Corral

Where Multiple locations • More info goldencorral.com • Dine-in Call specific location for dine-in availability and hours • Takeout Whole roasted turkey, glazed ham or beef roast dinner with sides and dessert, $99.99; a-la-carte dishes also available; order online or by phone at least 72 hours before desired pickup time

Gourmet to Go

Where 9828 Clayton Road, Ladue, and 1865 Craig Road, Maryland Heights • More info 314-205-1151; gourmettogo.com • Takeout Whole, ready-to-roast turkey dinner with sides and desserts for 12, $382; a-la-carte turkey, sides and desserts also available; call to order for pickup or delivery Nov. 23

Hilton St. Louis Frontenac

Where 1335 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Frontenac • More info 314-824-6016; stlouisfrontenac.hilton.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving brunch buffet; seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.; $69 for adults, $34 for children age 3-12; reservations required

Hofbräuhaus

Where 123 St. Eugene Drive, Belleville • More info 618-800-2337; hbbelleville.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $38.13 for adults, $15.25 for children 12 and under (price includes tax and gratuity); reservations required

Innsbrook Resort

Where 596 Aspen Way Drive, Innsbrook • More info 636-928-3366; innsbrook-resort.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; $38 for adults, $16 for children 12 and under, free for children 4 and under; reservations with credit card required

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

Where West County Center, 80 West County Center Drive, Des Peres • More info 314-965-4600; jgilberts.com/stlouis • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $45 for adults, $21 for children; limited regular menu also available

Juniper

Where 4101 Laclede Avenue • More info 314-329-7696; juniperholidayorders.square.site • Takeout Roasted chicken or ham dinner for two to four, $75; a-la-carte side dishes and desserts also available; order online for pickup morning Nov. 24

Kenrick’s Meat & Catering

Where 4324 Weber Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-631-2440; kenricks.com • Takeout Whole roasted turkey or boneless turkey breast dinner with sides for 12-14 ($194.99); bone-in turkey breast available at additional cost; a-la-carte turkey, turkey breast, sides and desserts also available; order online or by phone

Knead Bakehouse + Provisions

Where 3467 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-376-4361; kneadbakehouse.com • Takeout Pies, bread and retail items; order online for pickup Nov. 18-19 and Nov. 22-23

Landry’s Seafood House

Where Union Station, 1820 Market Street • More info 314-231-4040 • Dine-in Open with regular menu, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

LeGrand's Market & Catering

Where 4414 Donovan Avenue • More info 314-353-6128; legrandsmarket.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides for four $49.99; individual dinner, $12.99; a-la-carte raw or baked turkey and family-style sides also available

The Lemp Mansion

Where 3322 DeMenil Place • More info 314-664-8024; lempmansion.com • Dine-in Family-style, “all-you-care-to-eat" turkey dinner with sides and dessert, $41.95 per person; call for reservations

Liliana’s Italian Kitchen

Where 11836 Tesson Ferry Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-729-1800; lilianasitaliankitchen.com • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides, $22.95 per person (minimum four orders); a-la-carte whole pumpkin pie also available; call to order by Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 23-24

The Lucky Accomplice

Where 2501 South Jefferson Avenue • More info 314-354-6100; theluckyaccomplice.com • Takeout A-la-carte main courses and sides; order online by 11 a.m. Nov. 21 for pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23

Maggie's Lunchbox

Where 867 Horan Drive, Fenton • More info 636-326-4411; maggiespies.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte pies; order online for pickup 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22-23

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Where 2 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights • More info 314-824-2420 • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner; $41.99 per person • Takeout Thanksgiving dinner for 4-5, $189.99

McArthur's Bakery

Where 3055 Lemay Ferry Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-894-0900; mcarthurs.com • Takeout A-la-carte pies and other baked goods; order online or by phone; delivery available

Mimi’s Cafe

Where 17240 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-530-4510 • Dine-in Three-course turkey meal, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $28.99 for adults, $12.99 for children; regular breakfast menu available 8-11 a.m. • Takeout Turkey or ham dinner with sides and dessert for eight to 10, $179.99; a-la-carte family-style sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup Nov. 19-23

Morton’s the Steakhouse

Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-725-4008; mortons.com/location/mortons-the-steakhouse-st-louis-mo• Dine-in Open with Thanksgiving dinner; regular menu also available; call for additional details

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Where 11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-858-1019; nrbakery.com/thanksgiving • Takeout Desserts and other baked goods; order online by Nov. 16 for pickup by Nov. 23

Patty’s Cheesecakes

Where The Food Hall at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way • More info pattyscheesecakes.com/cheesecake-shop • Takeout Full-size (7-inch or 9-inch) cheesecakes in seasonal flavors; order online before Nov. 15 for pickup Nov. 23-24

Pietro’s

Where 3801 Watson Road • More info 314-645-9263; pietrosdining.com • Dine-in Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $31.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 10 and under; limited regular menu also available; reservations required

Pint Size Bakery

Where 3133 Watson Road • More info 314-645-7142; pintsizebakery-holidays.square.site • Takeout Pies and other baked goods; order by Nov. 17 for pickup 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23

Porter’s Steakhouse

Where 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville • More info 618-345-2400 • Details Open, 3:30-8 p.m.

The Regency Conference Center

Where 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon, Illinois • More info 618-624-9999; theregencyofallon.com • Takeout Turkey dinner (roasted or uncooked) with sides for eight-10, $145; a-la-carte additional turkey entree and sides also available; order online or by phone by noon Nov. 21 for pickup 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23 (uncooked turkey) or Nov. 24 (cooked turkey)

Riverside Diner

Where 8129 Reilly Avenue • More info (314) 240-5566 • Takeout A-la-carte pies and cakes; call to order

Royally Baked

Where 1211 Jungermann Road, St. Peters • More info 636-284-7064; royallybaked.net • Dine-in Limited seating available Nov. 25, order online for takeout • Takeout Vegan “Plenty of Thanks” plate ($25), family meal ($95) or sampler ($65); a-la-carte vegan main dishes, sides and desserts also available; order for pickup 3-6 p.m. Nov. 23 or noon-2 p.m. Nov. 24

Russell’s Café & Bakery

Where 5400 Murdoch Avenue • More info 314-553-9994; russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com • Takeout A-la-carte pies, cakes and other desserts; order online or by phone for pickup Nov. 23

Where 952 Brookwood Center, Fenton • More info 636-343-8900; russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com • Takeout A-la-carte pies, cakes and other desserts; order online or by phone for pickup Nov. 23

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Where Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, 315 Chestnut Street • More info 314-259-3200; ruthschrisphg.com/st-louis • Dine-in Turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $47.95 for adults, $16.95 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available • Takeout Side dish and dessert packages for six to eight or 12-16; order online

Where 16493 Wild Horse Creek Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-730-2200; ruthschrisphg.com/chesterfield • Dine-in Turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $47.95 for adults, $16.95 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available • Takeout Side dish and dessert packages for six to eight or 12-16; order online

St. Louis Rotisserie Restaurant & Catering Co.

Where 12414 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-505-9098; stlouisrotisserie.com • Takeout Whole turkey with sides for eight to 10, $249.99; a-la-carte whole turkeys, turkey breasts and ham also available; order by phone

Salt + Smoke

Where 6525 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-727-0200; saltandsmokebbq.com • Takeout Whole smoked turkey and whole smoked brisket; a-la-carte family-style side dishes and pie also available; order online for pickup at Delmar Loop location 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 25

Sam’s Steakhouse

Where 10205 Gravois Road • More info 314-849-3033; samssteakhouse.com • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, noon-8 p.m.; $42 per person; limited menu of steaks also available; reservations strongly recommended

The Shaved Duck

Where 2900 Virginia Avenue • More info 314-776-1407; theshavedduck.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, turkey by the pound and family-size sides and desserts; order online by Nov. 19 (whole turkey) or Nov. 21 (rest of menu) for pickup or delivery

Smokee Mo’s BBQ

Where 606 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold • More info 636-296-2111; smokeemosarnoldbbq.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked whole turkey, boneless turkey breast and beef brisket, family-style sides and Blue Owl Bakery desserts; call to order

Where 110 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester • More info 636-220-1227; smokeemosstlouisbbq.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked whole turkey, boneless turkey breast and beef brisket, family-style sides and Blue Owl Bakery desserts; vegan options also available (this location only); call to order

SqWires Restaurant

Where 1415 South 18th Street • More info 314-865-3522; sqwires.com • Takeout Thanksgiving dinner, $35 per person; a-la-carte whole roasted turkey and family-style sides and desserts also available; order online or by phone by 5 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-7 p.m. Nov. 23 or 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24

Station No. 3

Where 1956 Utah Street • More info 314-925-8883; station3stl.com • Takeout Vegan feast for one, $26; a-la-carte items also available; order online by noon Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 23 at Station No. 3 or Diego's Cantina (630 North and South Road, University City)

Sugarfire Smoke House

Where Multiple locations • More info sugarfiresmokehouse.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert, $25.99 per person; whole smoked turkey and smoked turkey breasts (priced per pound) and a-la-carte side dishes and desserts also available; call specific location to order by Nov. 20 for pickup Nov. 24

Sugarfire Pie

Where 9200 Olive Boulevard, Olivette • More info 314-736-6300; sugarfirepie.com • Takeout Pumpkin gooey butter cake, sweet potato cheesecake pie with toasted marshmallow and other baked goods; call to order by Nov. 21

Sunset 44 Bistro

Where 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • More info 314-965-6644 • Dine-in Roasted turkey plate and other a-la-carte dishes, noon-7 p.m. • Takeout Family-style roasted turkey dinner with sides for one ($36), two ($68), four ($128), eight ($224) or 12 ($366); a-la-carte pie whole or by the slice also available; order by phone for pickup 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 24

SweetArt

Where 2203 South 39th Street • More info 314-771-4278; sweetartstl.com • Takeout Plant-based Thanksgiving dinner plate, $25 per person; a-la-carte whole pies also available; order online for pickup noon-4 p.m. Nov. 23

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Where 1520 South Fifth Street, Suite 100, St. Charles • More info 636-724-4499; tucanos.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, sides and dessert and regular churrascaria menu, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $34.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 12 and under, free for children 6 and under; reservations strongly recommended • Takeout Whole roasted or deep-fried turkey ($139.99), roasted turkey breast ($154.99) or deep-fried turkey breast and garlic-Parmesan beef ($169.99) dinner with sides and dessert; call to order by 6 p.m. Nov. 23

Union 30

Where Hotel St. Louis, 705 Olive Street • More info 314-241-4300; hotelsaintlouis.com/union30 • Dine-in Smoked turkey breast or honey-bourbon baked ham dinner with sides and dessert; $35 for adults, $19 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and under

Union Loafers

Where 1629 Tower Grove Avenue • More info 314-833-6111; unionloafers.com • Takeout Holiday bread; order online for pickup Nov. 23

Vegan Natured

Where Soulard Farmers Market, Booth No. 112, 730 Carroll Street • More info 314-833-3606; vegannatured.com • Takeout Vegan Thanksgiving meal for 8-10, $300; a-la-carte side dishes and dessert also available; order online by Nov. 15 for pickup Nov. 22

Walnut Grill

Where Multiple locations • More info eatwalnut.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $29.95 for adults, $14.95 for children • Takeout Takeout Thanksgiving plate, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $29.95 for adults, $14.95 for children; turkey dinner with sides for four, $89.95; a-la-carte turkey and sides also available; order online for pickup Nov. 23-24

Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop

Where 2201 Cherokee Street • More info 314-932-5166; whiskstl.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte baked goods; order online by Nov. 14 for pickup by noon Nov. 23

White Box Catering

Where 1250 Strassner Drive, Brentwood • More info 314-420-5977; whiteboxcatering.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, $20 per person; family-style brunch ($14 per person) and a-la-carte whole pies also available; order by Nov. 20 for pickup or delivery 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23

Winslow’s Table

Where 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-725-7559; winslowstable.com • Takeout A-la-carte family-style sides, desserts and breakfast items; order online for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23

Yolklore

Where 8958 Watson Road, Crestwood • More info 314-270-8538; yolklore.com • Takeout Whole pies, gooey butter cake and other desserts; order online by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 23