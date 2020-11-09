80+ options for a dine-in or takeout Thanksgiving feast

Restaurants continue to adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thanksgiving is no different.

If you are comfortable dining inside, several restaurants will be serving Thanksgiving meals, their regular menus or a combination of both. If you prefer takeout, you will find numerous options, from whole turkeys (cooked or uncooked) to a-la-carte sides and desserts to complete meals for two, four, six or more.

All told, this year’s edition of our annual list features more than 80 restaurants, catering firms and other purveyors.

Restaurant operations have been subject to sudden changes during the pandemic. Please contact each restaurant directly for the most up-to-date information.

This list will be updated through Thanksgiving. However, the deadline for inclusion in the print version is Nov. 9.

Restaurants, please email new listings and updates to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com with "Thanksgiving" as the subject.

9 Mile Garden