80+ options so far for a dine-in or takeout Thanksgiving feast

The first pandemic Thanksgiving saw an understandable increase in the number of restaurants and other purveyors offering takeout meals for the holiday.
This year's list is not as long as 2020's — not yet, at least. Still, here you will find more than 70 establishments opening their dining rooms on Thanksgiving (if you are comfortable dining inside) or offering some form of takeout, or both.
Restaurant operations have been subject to sudden changes during the pandemic. Please contact each restaurant directly for the most up-to-date information.
This list will be updated online through Thanksgiving. However, the deadline for inclusion in print is Nov. 8.
Restaurants, please email new listings and updates to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com with "Thanksgiving" as the subject.
Note: This list does not reflect that some preorder packages might have sold out already.
Adam’s Smokehouse
Where 2819 Watson Road • More info 314-875-9890; adamssmokehouse.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides, $64.99; barbecue meal packages and a-la-carte smoked meats and sides also available; order online by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 24
Ameristar
Where 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles • More info 636-949-7777; ameristarstcharles.com • Dine-in Amerisports Bar & Grill, 11 a.m.-midnight; Asia, 5 p.m.-midnight; Bugatti’s Steak & Pasta, 5-9 p.m., reservations recommended; Falcon Diner, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; The Bakery, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fifth St. Deli, noon-11 p.m.; King Cat Club, 4:30-9 p.m.
Ari’s Restaurant
Where 3101 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-644-4264 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $28.95 for adults, $13.95 for children; reservations requested
Where 9992 Lin Ferry Drive, Green Park • More info 314-270-4472 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $28.95 for adults, $13.95 for children; reservations requested
The Art of Entertaining
Where 8796 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-963-9899; theaofe.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert for three to four ($120), five to six ($175) or 10 to 22 ($300); individual plates also available, $25 per person; a-la-carte menu of turkeys, sides and desserts also available; call to order for pickup Nov. 24-25
Baileys’ Restaurants
Where Rooster, 3150 South Grand Boulevard • More info orderbaileys.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole or half smoked turkey; sides for four or eight and a-la-carte whole pies also available; order online by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 24
Beast Butcher & Block
Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beast-stl-holiday-store.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast, sliced brisket and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup Nov. 25
Beast Craft BBQ Co.
Where 20 South Belt West, Belleville • More info 618-257-9000; beast-blv-holiday-store.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast, sliced brisket and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup Nov. 25
Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ
Where 1280 Columbia Center, Columbia, Illinois • More info 618-719-2384; beast-holiday-store-clb.square.site • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, smoked turkey breast, sliced brisket and family-sized sides and desserts; order online for pickup Nov. 25
Big Sky Cafe
Where 47 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-962-5757; bigskycafe.net • Takeout A-la-carte turkey breast, salads, sides and desserts; order by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 24
Big V’s Craft BBQ
Where 22 West Industrial Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info bigvscraftbbq.com • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides for eight, $150; a-la-carte smoked turkey breast also available; order online by Nov. 19 for delivery Nov. 24
Bishop’s Post
Where 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-9404; bishopspost.com • Dine-in Brunch buffet, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $45 per person; reservations required
The Blue Duck
Where 2661 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-769-9940; blueduckstl.com • Takeout Smoked-turkey pot pie dinner with sides for six to eight, $130; individual dinner, $35; a-la-carte desserts also available; order online or by phone by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 24
Bob Evans
Where Multiple locations • More info bobevans.com • Dine-in Open; hours may vary by location • Takeout Roasted turkey or smoked ham dinner with sides for four (turkey $64.99, ham $59.99), eight (turkey $94.99, ham $89.99) or 10 (each $134.99); a-la-carte family-style sides and whole pies also available; order online
Bogart’s Smokehouse
Where 1627 South Ninth Street • More info 314-621-3107 • Takeout Smoked turkey breast or smoked, bacon-wrapped ham; full regular menu also available; call to order or order in-person by Nov. 17 for pickup 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24
Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions
Where 2733 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-647-2567; bolyardsmeat.com • Takeout Fresh, unbrined Buttonwood Farm turkeys, $6 per pound; order online for pickup Nov. 23; brined turkeys have sold out
Botanica
Where 2490 Taylor Road, Wildwood • More info 636-821-1233; botanicastl.com • Takeout A-la-carte, family-style sides and desserts; order online by Nov. 18 for pickup 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24
Brick House Tavern + Tap
Where 2 McBride & Son Center Drive, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-6291 • Dine-in Opens at 4 p.m.
Bricktop’s
Where 10342 Clayton Road, Frontenac • More info 314-567-6300; bricktops.com/st-louis • Dine-in Thanksgiving and regular menu available (maximum eight diners per party)
Bristol Seafood Grill
Where 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-567-0272 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children 12 and under; limited regular menu also available • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert for four to six, $175; call to order for pickup Nov. 24 or before 11 a.m. Nov. 25
Where 2314 Technology Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info 636-625-6350 • Dine-in Roasted turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children 12 and under; limited regular menu also available • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert for four to six, $175; call to order for pickup Nov. 24 or before 11 a.m. Nov. 25
Butler’s Pantry
Where 1414 Park Avenue • More info 314-664-7680; butlerspantry.com • Takeout Thanksgiving buffets for six to eight ($475) or 10 to 12 ($675)
Café La Vie
Where 7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-864-0400; cafelaviestlouis.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; $42 per person; regular lunch and dinner menus also available • Takeout Roasted turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for four, $170; order online (via OpenTable) or by phone by Nov. 20 for pickup noon-10 p.m. Nov. 24
Capital Grille
Where 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton • More info 314-725-0930 • Dine-in Thanksgiving meal, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; $43 for adults, $15 for children; regular menu also available; reservations recommended • Takeout Sides for four, $125; order online for pickup Nov. 24-25
CC’s Vegan Spot
Where 4993 Loughborough Avenue • More info 314-899-9400; ccsveganspot.com • Takeout Individual vegan Thanksgiving dinner plate, $24; vegan Thanksgiving Gardein turkey meal with sides and dessert for eight-10, $250; order online by Nov. 17 for pickup 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24
Chandler Hill Vineyards
Where 596 Defiance Road, Defiance • More info 636-798-2675; chandlerhillvineyards.com • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $40 for adults, $22 for children 12 and under, free for children 5 and under; reservations required
Chase Club
Where Chase Park Plaza, 212 North Kingshighway • More info 314-454-9000; stlchaseclub.com • Dine-in Limited menu available; call for hours
Cinder House
Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-881-5759; cinderhousestl.com • Dine-in Fire-roasted turkey plate, noon-8 p.m.; $60 per person; grilled rib-eye and a-la-carte sides also available; reservations required • Takeout Whole grilled turkey dinner with sides and dessert for eight to 10, $385; order by phone or via email cinderhouse.stlouis@fourseasons.com by Nov. 18 for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 25
Clara B’s Kitchen Table
Where Food truck; call for pickup location • More info 724-252-7227; clarabs.com • Takeout Stuffed roasted turkey breast ($150), smoked pork loin ($115) or stuffed cheese polenta ($90) meal with sides and dessert for four to six; a-la-carte sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup Nov. 23
Cracker Barrel
Where Multiple locations • More info crackerbarrel.com • Dine-in Open regular hours; Thanksgiving meal available starting at 11 a.m. • Takeout Heat-and-serve roasted turkey breast dinners for four to six ($89.99) or eight to 10 ($139.99); a-la-carte roasted turkey breast, sides and desserts also available; order online
The Crooked Boot
Where 58 Crossroads Plaza, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info 636-219-1210; thecrookedboot.com • Takeout A-la carte smoked turkey breast and other main courses and family-style sides; order by phone or via email thecrookedboot@gmail.com by Nov. 19
Dalie’s Smokehouse
Where 2951 Dougherty Ferry Road, Valley Park • More info 636-529-1898; daliessmokehouse.com • Takeout Whole smoked turkey or bacon-wrapped ham dinner with sides for eight to 10, $95; a-la-carte meats and sides also available; order by Nov. 19 for pickup 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23-24
Diamond Mineral Springs
Where 1 West Pocahontas Road, Highland/Grantfork • More info 618-675-2655; diamondmineralsprings.com • Details Family-style dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; cash or check payment only; reservations recommended
Doggie Mac’s
Where 5622 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-626-4221; doggiemacsbychefb.com • Takeout Smoked half-turkey or glazed ham meal with sides, $85.99; a-la-carte half-turkey, ham and family-style sides also available; order via Facebook message for pickup Nov. 24
Duke’s BBQ Shack
Where 100 Ash Street, Wentzville • More info 636-856-9227; dukesbbqshack.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey and turkey breast, ham, smoked meats by the pound, family-style sides and dessert; call to order for pickup the mornings of Nov. 24-25
Eckert’s Country Restaurant
Where 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville • More info 618-233-0513; eckerts.com/country-restaurant • Takeout A-la-carte pies; order online by Nov. 22
Edibles & Essentials
Where 5815 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-328-2300; ediblesandessentials.com • Takeout Fresh Buttonwood Farm turkeys, $4.50 per pound with $25 deposit; a-la-carte family-style sides and desserts also available; call to order by Nov. 15 for pickup Nov. 24
Farmhaus
Where 3257 Ivanhoe Avenue • More info 314-647-3800; farmhausrestaurant.com • Takeout Smoked turkey dinner with sides and dessert for two to four (quarter-bird, $80), six to eight (half-bird, $150) or 12-16 ($250); a-la-carte smoked turkey also available; order online for pickup 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24 or 10-11 a.m. Nov. 25
FarmTruk
Where 2655 Ann Avenue • More info 636-373-1115; farmtrukfoodtruck.com • Takeout Roasted turkey or glazed ham dinner with two sides for four ($90) or eight ($160); additional family-sized sides and desserts available; order online for pickup Nov. 23-24
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Where 1855 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Frontenac • More info 314-567-7610; flemingssteakhouse.com • Dine-in Three-course turkey breast ($49), filet mignon ($64) or rib-eye ($74) dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; menu for children 12 and under, $23; regular menu also available; reservations recommended • Takeout Dine-in menu also available for takeout; a-la-carte turkey breast and family-style sides and desserts also available; order online
Golden Corral
Where Multiple locations • More info goldencorral.com • Dine-in Call specific location for dine-in availability and hours • Takeout Whole roasted turkey or glazed ham dinner with sides and dessert, $99.99; order online or by phone at least 72 hours before desired pickup time
Grace Meat + Three
Where 4270 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-533-2700; ordergraceholiday.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, roasted turkey breast and family-sized sides and desserts; items have sold out
The Gramophone
Where 4243 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-531-5700 • Takeout Family-style, take-and-bake sides; order online for pickup Nov. 24
Gourmet to Go
Where 9828 Clayton Road, Ladue, and 1865 Craig Road, Maryland Heights • More info 314-205-1151; gourmettogo.com • Takeout Whole, ready-to-roast turkey dinner with sides and desserts for 12, $319; a-la-carte turkey, sides and desserts also available; call to order for pickup or delivery Nov. 24
Innsbrook Resort
Where 596 Aspen Way Drive, Innsbrook • More info 636-928-3366 • Dine-in Thanksgiving buffet, seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; $38 for adults, $16 for children 12 and under, free for children 4 and under; reservations with credit card required • Takeout Servings for four ($125), eight ($250) or 15 ($450); order online or by phone for pickup at 10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25
J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood
Where West County Center, 80 West County Center Drive, Des Peres • More info 314-965-4600; jgilberts.com/stlouis • Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $42 for adults, $21 for children; limited regular menu also available • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides for four to six, $175; order by phone
J. Smugs GastroPit
Where Call for pickup location • More info 314-399-8897; jsmugsgastropit.com • Takeout Smoked turkey dinner with sides and dessert for six to eight ($175) or 15-20 ($275); a-la-carte turkey, ham, family-style sides and desserts also available; order by Nov. 23 for pickup after noon Nov. 24 or 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 25
Juniper
Where 4101 Laclede Avenue • More info 314-329-7696; junipereats.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked turkey breast, sides and desserts; order online for pickup Nov. 24
Kenrick’s Meat & Catering
Where 4324 Weber Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-631-2440; kenricks.com • Takeout Whole roasted turkey or boneless turkey breast dinner with sides for 12-14 ($194.99); bone-in turkey breast available at additional cost; a-la-carte sides also available; order online or by phone
Landry’s Seafood House
Where Union Station, 1820 Market Street • More info 314-231-4040 • Dine-in Open with regular menu, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
LeGrand's Market & Catering
Where 4414 Donovan Avenue • More info 314-353-6128; legrandsmarket-catering.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides for four $40; individual dinner, $10.99; a-la-carte raw or baked turkey, family-style sides and desserts also available
The Lemp Mansion
Where 3322 DeMenil Place • More info 314-664-8024; lempmansion.com • Dine-in Family-style, “all-you-care-to-eat" turkey dinner with sides and dessert, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; $35.95 per person
Liliana’s Italian Kitchen
Where 11836 Tesson Ferry Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-729-1800; lilianasitaliankitchen.com • Takeout Roasted turkey dinner with sides, $19.99 per person (minimum four orders); a-la-carte whole pumpkin pie also available; call to order by 2 p.m. Nov. 23
The Lucky Accomplice
Where 2501 South Jefferson Avenue • More info 314-354-6100; theluckyaccomplice.com • Takeout A-la-carte main courses for two, sides and dessert; order online by 3 p.m. Nov. 18 for pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24
Mac’s Local Eats
Where 5656 Oakland Avenue • More info macs-local-buys.square.site • Takeout Fresh, pasture-raised turkeys, $4.10 per pound with $20 deposit; order online for pickup Nov. 20 or Nov. 23
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Where 2 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights • More info 314-824-2420 • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner; $39.99 per person, $17.99 for children 5-12
Mimi’s Cafe
Where 17240 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-530-4510 • Dine-in Three-course turkey meal, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $24.99 for adults, $11.99 for children; regular breakfast menu available 8-11 a.m. • Takeout Turkey or ham dinner with sides and dessert for eight to 10, $129.99; a-la-carte family-style sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup Nov. 20-24
Morton’s the Steakhouse
Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-725-4008 • Dine-in Open with regular menu; call for additional details
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Where 11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-858-1019; nrbakery.com/thanksgiving • Takeout Desserts and other baked goods; order online by Nov. 17 for pickup by Nov. 24
Oceano Bistro
Where 44 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-721-9400 • Dine-in Limited menu available; call for details
Orlando’s Catering and Event Center
Where Call for pickup location • More info 314-638-6660; orlandogardens.com • Takeout Family-style buffet with roasted turkey, sides and dessert; a-la-carte turkey, sides and dessert also available; order by phone or text or email info@orlandogardens.com
Pangea
Where 3245 Rue Royale, Ste 1, St. Charles • More info 636-757-3579; pangeaworldfusion.wixsite.com/mysite-1/ • Takeout Family-sized appetizers, sides and desserts; beer and wine also available; order online by Nov. 20 for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 25
Pietro’s
Where 3801 Watson Road • More info 314-645-9263; pietrosdining.com • Dine-in Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $28.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 10 and under; limited regular menu also available; reservations required (maximum eight diners)
Pint Size Bakery
Where 3133 Watson Road • More info 314-645-7142; pintsizebakery-holidays.square.site • Takeout Pies and other baked goods; order by Nov. 18 for pickup 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24
Porter’s Steakhouse
Where 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville • More info 618-345-2400 • Details Open with regular menu, 3-6 p.m.
Royally Baked
Where 1211 Jungermann Road, St. Peters • More info 636-284-7064; royallybaked.net • Dine-in Limited seating available Nov. 25, order online for takeout • Takeout Vegan Thanksgiving plate, $20; a-la-carte vegan main dishes, sides and desserts also available; order online for pickup 3-6 p.m. Nov. 24 or 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25
Rock Star Tacos at Gaslight Lounge
Where 4916 Shaw Avenue • More info facebook.com/Rock-Star-Tacos-at-Gaslight-Lounge-100663825636232 • Takeout Rock Star Dust-seasoned turkey breast tamales, 12 for $50; order via Facebook direct message by 5 p.m. Nov. 22
Russell’s Café & Bakery
Where 5400 Murdoch Avenue • More info 314-553-9994; russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com • Takeout A-la-carte pies, cakes and other desserts; order online or by phone for pickup Nov. 24
Where 952 Brookwood Center, Fenton • More info 636-343-8900; russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com • Takeout A-la-carte pies, cakes and other desserts; order online or by phone for pickup Nov. 24
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Where Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, 315 Chestnut Street • More info 314-259-3200; ruthschrisphg.com/st-louis • Dine-in Turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available; reservations required • Takeout A-la-carte family-style sides and dessert; order online
Where 16493 Wild Horse Creek Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-730-2200; ruthschrisphg.com/chesterfield • Dine-in Turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 12 and under • Takeout A-la-carte family-style sides and dessert; order online
St. Louis Rotisserie Restaurant & Catering Co.
Where 12414 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-505-9098; stlouisrotisserie.com • Takeout Whole turkey with sides for eight, $185; a-la-carte whole turkeys, turkey breasts and ham also available; order by phone
Salt + Smoke
Where 6525 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-727-0200; saltandsmokestl.square.site • Takeout Whole smoked turkey, whole smoked brisket and a-la-carte family-style mac and cheese and pies; order online for pickup 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 25
Sameem Afghan Restaurant
Where 4341 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-534-9500; sameems.com • Dine-in Open regular hours
Sam’s Steakhouse
Where 10205 Gravois Road • More info 314-849-3033; samssteakhouse.com • Dine-in Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, noon-8 p.m.; $38 per person; regular menu also available; reservations strongly recommended
Seven
Where 26 North Meramec Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-863-8400; sevengablesinn.com/dining • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for two ($60), four ($100), six ($150) or 10 ($250); a-la-carte whole smoked turkeys also available; call to order by 2 p.m. Nov. 19
The Shaved Duck
Where 2900 Virginia Avenue • More info 314-776-1407; theshavedduck.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, turkey by the pound and family-sized sides and desserts; order online by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 24
Where 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood (inside Schnucks) • More info 314-238-0289; theshavedduck.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole smoked turkey, turkey by the pound and family-sized sides and desserts; order online by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 24
The Sliced Pint
Where 1511 Washington Avenue • More info 314-696-8787; theslicedpint.com • Dine-in Thanksgiving (and pizza) buffet, 5-8 p.m.; $40 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under, free for children 5 and under; ticketed event via Eventbrite; open-bar ticket also available
Smokee Mo’s BBQ
Where 606 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold • More info 636-296-2111; smokeemosarnoldbbq.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked whole turkey, boneless turkey breast and beef brisket with family-style sides and Blue Owl Bakery desserts; call to order
Where 110 Old Meramec Station, Manchester • More info 636-220-1227; smokeemosstlouisbbq.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked whole turkey, boneless turkey breast and beef brisket with family-style sides and Blue Owl Bakery desserts; vegan options also available (this location only); call to order
SqWires Restaurant
Where 1415 South 18th Street • More info 314-865-3522; sqwires.com • Takeout A-la-carte whole roasted turkey and family-style sides and desserts; individual Thanksgiving dinner, $32 (maximum six per order); order online or by phone by noon Nov. 19 for pickup noon-7 p.m. Nov. 24 or 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 25
Sunset 44 Bistro
Where 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • More info 314-965-6644 • Dine-in Roasted turkey plate and other a-la-carte dishes, noon-7 p.m. • Takeout Family-style roasted turkey dinner with sides for one ($32), two ($60), four ($115), eight ($220) or 12 ($325); a-la-carte pie by the slice also available; order by phone for pickup 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 25
SweetArt
Where 2203 South 39th Street • More info 314-771-4278; sweetartstl.com • Takeout Plant-based Thanksgiving dinner plate, $25 per person; a-la-carte whole pies also available; order online for pickup 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24
Union 30
Where Hotel St. Louis, 705 Olive Street • More info 314-241-4300; hotelsaintlouis.com/union30 • Dine-in Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert, $30 per person; regular menu also available • Takeout Smoked turkey breast dinner with sides and dessert for two ($60), four ($100), six ($150) or 10 ($250); a-la-carte whole smoked turkeys also available; call to order by 2 p.m. Nov. 19
Walnut Grill
Where Multiple locations • More info eatwalnut.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides for four, $89.95; a-la-carte turkey and sides also available; order online by 5 p.m. Nov. 22; a-la-carte sides available for ordering Nov. 23-24
White Box Catering
Where 1400 Park Place • More info 314-420-5977; whiteboxcatering.com • Takeout Turkey dinner with sides and dessert, $18 per person; family-style brunch ($14 per person) also available; order by Nov. 21 for pickup or delivery Nov. 24
Winslow’s Table
Where 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-725-7559; winslowstable.com/holiday-ordering • Takeout Individual turkey dinner, $25; a-la-carte roasted turkey breast, roasted turkey leg and thigh, sides and desserts also available; order online by Nov. 17 for pickup 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24
The Wood Shack
Where 1862 South 10th Street • More info 314-833-4770; thewoodshacksoulard.com • Takeout A-la-carte smoked, slicked turkey breast, sliced ham and family-style sides; order online or by phone for pickup 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24 or 9-11 a.m. Nov. 25
Yolklore
Where 8958 Watson Road, Crestwood • More info 314-270-8538; yolklore.com • Takeout Whole pies, gooey butter cake and other desserts; order online by Nov. 19 for pickup 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24