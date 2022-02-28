 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
9 Mile Garden opens season March 1 with Fat Tuesday party

9 Mile Garden opens in Affton

Heather Lavender of Truckeria Del Valle serves a customer on opening day of 9 Mile Garden in Affton on July 3, 2020. 

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

9 Mile Garden returns for its third season Tuesday (March 1), and if you didn’t already get your fill of beads and hurricanes this past weekend, the food-truck park and entertainment venue is kicking off its 2022 with a Fat Tuesday party.

Organizers promise “beads galore” and a Mardi Gras-themed cocktail menu. There will be live music by Hosteen and the Aztechs from 5-7 p.m.

Trucks slated for lunch service Tuesday at 9 Mile Garden are Picture Perfect Panini, Quesa Don’s and Truckeria Del Valle. Dinner service features Mothers on Wheels, Super Smokers, Taste-D-Burgers and Zacchi.

9 Mile Garden opened in July 2020 at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area. Trucks are available daily for lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner 5-9 p.m., with Sunday brunch weekly 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The park’s Canteen and grounds are open daily 11 a.m.-midnight.

This spring, the team behind 9 Mile Garden will open a similar venue, Frankie Martin’s Garden, at 5372 St. Charles Street in Cottleville.

