9 Mile Garden opens season March 1 with Fat Tuesday party

9 Mile Garden returns for its third season Tuesday (March 1), and if you didn’t already get your fill of beads and hurricanes this past weekend, the food-truck park and entertainment venue is kicking off its 2022 with a Fat Tuesday party.

Organizers promise “beads galore” and a Mardi Gras-themed cocktail menu. There will be live music by Hosteen and the Aztechs from 5-7 p.m.

Trucks slated for lunch service Tuesday at 9 Mile Garden are Picture Perfect Panini, Quesa Don’s and Truckeria Del Valle. Dinner service features Mothers on Wheels, Super Smokers, Taste-D-Burgers and Zacchi.

9 Mile Garden opened in July 2020 at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area. Trucks are available daily for lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner 5-9 p.m., with Sunday brunch weekly 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The park’s Canteen and grounds are open daily 11 a.m.-midnight.

