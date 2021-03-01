9 Mile Garden reopens for new food-truck season

The food-truck and entertainment venue 9 Mile Garden opens for its second season Monday (March 1) at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area. The 2021 season kicks off with about 40 food trucks in the rotation for daily lunch and dinner service.

Managing partner Brian Hardesty tells Off the Menu at least 14 trucks have joined 9 Mile for 2021, and the venue is likely to add another three or four trucks in the coming weeks.

(The new vendors include both newly operating trucks and those that did not participate at 9 Mile last year.)

Each evening service will also feature a special event: trivia on Monday and Thursday, comedy on Tuesday, live music on Wednesday and Friday and a movie on Saturday.

“On Sunday, we do brunch,” Hardesty says, “and then eventually we'll (add) a farmers’ market and a retail makers’ market.”

Hardesty hopes this year 9 Mile can showcase the large special events that were part of the venue's original concept, but were curtailed during its first season by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, he says, “we've learned how to navigate through that in as safe of a way (as) possible — especially with vaccines coming out, as slow as they are, that just helps things.