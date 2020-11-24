A Fine Swine BBQ permanently closes in New Baden and Mount Vernon

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff, A Fine Swine BBQ & Pizza, have permanently closed.

A Fine Swine announced the closure Monday on Facebook.

“We have fought the good fight during these crazy times but just can’t go any longer,” the post states. “We will forever be grateful to every guest that ever came in to enjoy our BBQ.”

A call to the restaurant on Tuesday went unanswered.

“I wish we could have held on a little longer but we just can’t,” the post later states. “We are forever grateful for our time here in Southern Illinois and we are proud and holding our heads high.”

A Fine Swine debuted in October 2016 at 423 West Hanover Street in New Baden. Owner and pitmaster David Stidham, who had been a corporate executive for Culver’s, opened the restaurant after winning awards on the barbecue-competition circuit.

“Once you have your name called at one (competition), it’s addictive,” he said in a 2017 interview.

