A year after opening, Tempus debuts its dining room in the Grove

One of the quirks of pandemic-era dining: a restaurant can legitimately celebrate two grand openings one year apart.

Tempus debuts its dining room Wednesday at 4370 Manchester Avenue in the Grove in Forest Park Southeast. The restaurant from acclaimed chef Ben Grupe was takeout-only from its late October 2020 opening until now.

“The feeling is incredible,” Grupe tells Off the Menu. “We've been working so hard on this project for so long — (and been) thrown so many curveballs — that we're just all ecstatic just to show everybody what we've been working on.”

Tempus’ dinner service features three courses for $75 per person, with prepaid reservations required. Reservations can be made up to 14 days in advance through Open Table or by calling the restaurant.

Tempus is opening at a reduced capacity of 26 diners; its full capacity is 63. Diners 12 and older must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their reservation time.

At dinner, each diner chooses a starter, a main course and a dessert. The table shares an order of focaccia and a side of smoked potatoes. A wine and cocktail pairing is available for $25; a-la-carte beverages are also available, as is a $15 non-alcoholic beverage pairing.