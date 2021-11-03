A year after opening, Tempus debuts its dining room in the Grove

One of the quirks of pandemic-era dining: a restaurant can legitimately celebrate two grand openings one year apart.
Tempus debuts its dining room Wednesday at 4370 Manchester Avenue in the Grove in Forest Park Southeast. The restaurant from acclaimed chef Ben Grupe was takeout-only from its late October 2020 opening until now.
“The feeling is incredible,” Grupe tells Off the Menu. “We've been working so hard on this project for so long — (and been) thrown so many curveballs — that we're just all ecstatic just to show everybody what we've been working on.”
Tempus’ dinner service features three courses for $75 per person, with prepaid reservations required. Reservations can be made up to 14 days in advance through Open Table or by calling the restaurant.
Tempus is opening at a reduced capacity of 26 diners; its full capacity is 63. Diners 12 and older must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their reservation time.
At dinner, each diner chooses a starter, a main course and a dessert. The table shares an order of focaccia and a side of smoked potatoes. A wine and cocktail pairing is available for $25; a-la-carte beverages are also available, as is a $15 non-alcoholic beverage pairing.
Among his plaudits, Grupe was a 2018 James Beard Award “Best Chef: Midwest” semifinalist for his work at Elaia. In 2019, he was a runner-up to represent the United States in the international Bocuse d’Or cooking competition.
His inaugural dine-in menu at Tempus includes beets with whipped quark, vadouvan granola and salted strawberries (a starter); chicken with butternut squash, wheat berries and Brussels sprouts (a main course); and apples with whipped cream, brown-butter cake and hyssop (a dessert).
Tempus is temporarily suspending its takeout program as it launches dine-in service, but Grupe says takeout has become a new standard in how people are dining and will return.
“That's something that's really important to us to be able to offer if someone is uncomfortable…coming into a restaurant with a full dining room, that they can still get a Tempus experience in their home,” he says.
Tempus opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The phone number is 314-349-2878.