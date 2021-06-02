Acclaimed chef Alex Henry to join City Foundry food hall lineup

The opening date of City Foundry’s long-awaited food hall is still unknown, but Off the Menu has learned of another stall diners will find there when it debuts.
Alex Henry, most recently the executive chef of Cleveland-Heath in Edwardsville, will operate a stall featuring dishes from Mexico’s Yucatán region. The stall is tentatively named Sureste, Spanish for southeast.
“I don't really feel like there's a lot of (Yucatecan cuisine) around here, and I happen to know how to cook it pretty well,” Henry says.
Henry was born in Mérida, the capital of Yucatán. He moved to St. Louis as a young child.
In 2017, he established himself as one of the area restaurant scene’s rising stars when he became the executive chef of Nixta, Ben Poremba’s acclaimed Mexican restaurant in Botanical Heights.
Eater named Henry one of 50 semifinalists nationwide for its Young Guns award in 2018. He joined Cleveland-Heath in 2019.
At his City Foundry stall, Henry will feature dishes made with locally sourced pork and turkey (cochinita pibil as an example of the former, pavo en relleno negro of the latter). There will also be several ceviche options — “almost like a little ceviche bar,” he says.
Diners can expect a couple of different tamales at a time, featuring not only different flavors and fillings, but also different techniques with the masa.
Henry also plans to offer two similar dishes from the Yucatán, salbutes and panuchos. Salbutes, he says, are tortillas made with masa (and a little flour) fried until “they’re slightly crispy on the outside, but still chewy and soft on the inside.” The salbutes are topped with avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, iceberg lettuce and meat, typically turkey.
For the panuchos, Henry cooks corn tortillas until puffy and then cuts them open and stuffs them with frijoles colados (black turtle beans cooked with onion, epazote and habanero chile until tender; the beans are then pureed, strained and cooked in lard with more onion, epazote and habanero). To finish the panuchos, these stuffed tortillas are fried and then topped as the salbutes are.
Look for Henry’s Sureste stall to open when City Foundry’s food hall does. City Foundry is located at 3700 Forest Park Avenue in midtown.