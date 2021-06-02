Acclaimed chef Alex Henry to join City Foundry food hall lineup

The opening date of City Foundry’s long-awaited food hall is still unknown, but Off the Menu has learned of another stall diners will find there when it debuts.

Alex Henry, most recently the executive chef of Cleveland-Heath in Edwardsville, will operate a stall featuring dishes from Mexico’s Yucatán region. The stall is tentatively named Sureste, Spanish for southeast.

“I don't really feel like there's a lot of (Yucatecan cuisine) around here, and I happen to know how to cook it pretty well,” Henry says.

Henry was born in Mérida, the capital of Yucatán. He moved to St. Louis as a young child.

In 2017, he established himself as one of the area restaurant scene’s rising stars when he became the executive chef of Nixta, Ben Poremba’s acclaimed Mexican restaurant in Botanical Heights.

Eater named Henry one of 50 semifinalists nationwide for its Young Guns award in 2018. He joined Cleveland-Heath in 2019.