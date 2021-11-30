Acclaimed Edwardsville restaurant Cleveland-Heath announces new owners

The acclaimed Edwardsville restaurant Cleveland-Heath has announced a change in ownership. Evan Buchholz, who in July began his second stint as Cleveland-Heath’s executive chef, and his wife, Gina, will take over the restaurant from current owners Keith and Kari McGinness on Dec. 6.

Gina Buchholz tells Off the Menu she and Evan had been thinking about opening a restaurant of their own for some 15 years when the McGinnesses approached them about owning Cleveland-Heath.

“It's the perfect environment,” she says. “It's everything that we want. There's a wonderful staff. It's a wonderful community.”

The McGinnesses announced the change Sunday on Facebook.

"We have made many special relationships while owning Cleveland Heath, and expect that many of those will not end now," their post reads in part. "We are going to pursue other opportunities in the future, but in the short term, we are ready to take some time to relax!"

The Buchholzes will be Cleveland-Heath’s third owners. Jenny Cleveland and Eric “Ed” Heath opened the restaurant in 2011 at 106 North Main Street in Edwardsville.