Acclaimed Thai restaurant Chao Baan raising funds for Siteman Cancer Center

In the meantime, Prapaisilp aims to give back to the medical professionals who have been helping him.

“I never expected to go to a cancer center at my age of 29 (and) 30,” Prapaisilp says, “but I just feel really fortunate to have really exceptional and world-class care available to me here in St. Louis.

“Just having been to the cancer center for treatment, they treat so many people, not just around St. Louis but from around the country, and they're very good at what they do.”

Chao Baan's fundraiser will run each Wednesday through Feb. 5 from 5-9 p.m. In addition to the 15 percent of food and nonalcoholic-beverage sales, the restaurant will also donate $1 from each nonalcoholic cocktail sold.

“I think what makes the doctors so unique at Siteman is that not only are they seeing patients in the clinic every day, but they're at the forefront of their field in research as well,” he says.

“It's such a dynamic center that I'm just very lucky that I've been able to get access to it and see firsthand that the way they treat patients now is so different than even five or ten years ago, and outcomes are improving. I think a lot of that is due to the doctors and researchers at Siteman.”

