Adam's Smokehouse temporarily closes

Adam's Smokehouse at 2819 Watson Road in Clifton Heights has temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

“Unfortunately, despite all of our vigilance and best efforts, a member of our team has possibly been exposed to COVID-19,” the restaurant posted on social media Wednesday. “For everyone’s safety we are closing until further notice.”

Adam's Smokehouse has been open for takeout and delivery.

“We appreciate your patience, and we ask you to please continue to support our local restaurants,” the post concludes. “And please wear a mask.”

