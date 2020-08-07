Adam's Smokehouse to reopen Saturday

This post has been updated with additional information.

Adam's Smokehouse will reopen Saturday (Aug. 8), the restaurant has announced.

"Negative tests have been received and we are all clear to be open this weekend," Adam's Smokehouse posted on social media Friday. "We truly appreciate all of your support and kind wishes."

Original post:

Adam's Smokehouse at 2819 Watson Road in Clifton Heights has temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure.