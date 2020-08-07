You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adam's Smokehouse to reopen Saturday
0 comments

Adam's Smokehouse to reopen Saturday

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Adam's Smokehouse

Adam's Smokehouse at 2819 Watson Road in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

This post has been updated with additional information.

Adam's Smokehouse will reopen Saturday (Aug. 8), the restaurant has announced.

"Negative tests have been received and we are all clear to be open this weekend," Adam's Smokehouse posted on social media Friday. "We truly appreciate all of your support and kind wishes."

Original post:

Adam's Smokehouse at 2819 Watson Road in Clifton Heights has temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

“Unfortunately, despite all of our vigilance and best efforts, a member of our team has possibly been exposed to COVID-19,” the restaurant posted on social media Wednesday. “For everyone’s safety we are closing until further notice.”

Adam's Smokehouse has been open for takeout and delivery.

“We appreciate your patience, and we ask you to please continue to support our local restaurants,” the post concludes. “And please wear a mask.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports